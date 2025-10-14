Volatility and MA Distance Screener MT5 HiddenEdge

Volatility Distance Indicator 

The Volatility Distance Indicator measures in real time the distance between current price and the moving averages you choose, expressed in points. Its purpose is to provide a clear, objective, and quantitative view of the market’s expansion relative to its equilibrium zones, allowing you to instantly assess whether price is in a phase of overextension, compression, or neutrality.

Key Features:

  • Point-based measurement: displays the exact distance between current price and selected moving averages.

  • Multi-timeframe support: visualize multiple timeframes simultaneously to understand the broader market context.

  • Fully customizable: choose which MAs to use, on which timeframes, and which to display on the chart.

  • Clean visualization: intuitive display that supports tactical decision-making and risk management.

Perfect for momentum, mean-reversion, or trend-extension strategies, this indicator gives you a precise way to quantify real market volatility and adjust your trading decisions accordingly.


