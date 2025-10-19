MultiTimeFrame Viewer MT5 HiddenEdge

 Multitimeframe Viewer HiddenEdge – HTF Realtime MiniChart

A clear view of higher-timeframe structure — directly inside your main chart.
No need to switch timeframes anymore. HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer shows the last candles of any higher timeframe in a compact, real-time panel — so you can see the bigger picture while staying focused on execution.

Key Features

  • Realtime update: the current higher-timeframe candle is drawn live, updating every second.

  • Select how many candles to display: choose between 5, 10 or more recent bars for maximum flexibility.

  • Choose any timeframe to visualize: from M5 to D1 or higher — instantly overlay higher-timeframe context inside any chart.

  • Compact design: place the mini-panel in any corner or with custom pixel coordinates.

  • Multi-instance: display several panels at once (e.g. M15 + H1).

  • Non-repainting: accurate OHLC data directly from the higher timeframe.

  • Adaptive scaling: automatic rescaling when you resize or switch charts.

Why It Matters

Whether you’re scalping, day-trading or managing funded accounts, knowing where your lower-timeframe entries sit inside the higher-timeframe structure is crucial.
HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer gives you that context — cleanly, instantly, and without clutter.

Designed for

  • Discretionary and systematic traders

  • Prop firm funded accounts

  • Scalpers and short-term operators

  • Anyone who trades from a single chart and wants instant HTF clarity

HiddenEdge release model
All HiddenEdge tools follow the same structured release plan.
Each indicator is released initially for free to collect feedback.
After reaching a stable user base, it moves to a fixed paid tier.
Some utilities remain permanently free as part of the HiddenEdge Core Toolkit.
User suggestions posted in the MQL5 comment section directly influence future updates.

