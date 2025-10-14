MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
- Göstergeler
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Sürüm: 1.3
MultiTimeFrame Double Screener MT5 — HiddenEdge is a professional dashboard that monitors multi-timeframe trend bias across multiple symbols from a single chart, using dual confirmation to cut noise and keep readings consistent across windows.
What it does (functional view, no repaint)
-
Computes bias per symbol using closed candles and a time anchor (H1 by default) to avoid historical repaint.
-
Applies dual confirmation: bias reading + optional N-bar validation on the anchor timeframe (cooldown) before changing the displayed color.
-
Color coding: Blue (aligned), Red (opposite), Green (mixed/neutral).
Built for
Traders managing several instruments in parallel (FX, indices, metals, crypto) who need a clean, lightweight, and consistent screener to filter opportunities at a glance.
Key features
-
No-repaint history: closed candles only with coherent time anchoring.
-
Dual confirmation (0 = off; N = confirm after N anchor bars).
-
Lightweight, no dependencies: no external indicators required.
-
Optional debug: mini markers > < = ? per TF for quick diagnosis.
-
Clean layout: real-time Blue/Red/Green list by symbol.
Main inputs
-
Symbols (comma-separated list).
-
AnchorTF (time anchor, H1 by default).
-
ConfirmBars (0–5 recommended).
-
Predefined TF set (option to include M1).
-
Layout/style: X/Y , Row , Font , Colors .
-
RefreshSeconds (update frequency).
Requirements & tips
-
Ensure enough historical data on higher TFs (especially H4).
-
For best performance, keep this screener on a main panel and use the per-chart candle indicator (included) on your working charts.
Important
This product does not generate buy/sell signals. It provides a bias filter; trade entry/management/exit remain the user’s responsibility.
Pricing Policy (EN)
Some indicators will remain free forever.
Others will start with free access during the launch phase, and later move to a gradual pricing model based on user interest