Volatility and MA Distance Screener MT5 HiddenEdge
- Indicateurs
- Aitor Masa Trigo
- Version: 1.0
Volatility Distance Indicator
The Volatility Distance Indicator measures in real time the distance between current price and the moving averages you choose, expressed in points. Its purpose is to provide a clear, objective, and quantitative view of the market’s expansion relative to its equilibrium zones, allowing you to instantly assess whether price is in a phase of overextension, compression, or neutrality.
Key Features:
Point-based measurement: displays the exact distance between current price and selected moving averages.
Multi-timeframe support: visualize multiple timeframes simultaneously to understand the broader market context.
Fully customizable: choose which MAs to use, on which timeframes, and which to display on the chart.
Clean visualization: intuitive display that supports tactical decision-making and risk management.
Perfect for momentum, mean-reversion, or trend-extension strategies, this indicator gives you a precise way to quantify real market volatility and adjust your trading decisions accordingly.