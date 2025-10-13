Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5
- Göstergeler
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5
|
To download All Of Our Products, you can click this link: LINK
Are you interested in the Wei Wave Indicator Volume: LINK
Are you interested in the Wave Trend Oscillator: LINK
Are you interested in the Support & Resistance Indicator: LINK
Are you interested in the Alpha Trend Indicator: LINK
Are you interested in the NRTR Indicator: LINK
Introduction
The Laguerre RSI Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to detect overbought and oversold zones with exceptional accuracy. By combining the Laguerre filter and RSI algorithm, it delivers smooth and reliable buy and sell signals for all trading styles. Ideal for Forex, crypto, and stock traders, this indicator enhances trend detection and improves entry and exit timing on any timeframe.
Specifications
|
platform
|
metatrader5 (MT5)
|
type
|
custom technical trading indicator
|
level
|
intermediate trader
|
timeframes
|
all timeframes from 1 minute to daily
|
trading styles
|
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
|
markets
|
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
-
Gamma: Controls the smoothing strength of the Laguerre filter — higher values make the RSI line smoother and slower to react.
-
Over Bought: Sets the upper limit where the market is considered overbought; values above this may signal potential sell zones.
-
Over Sold: Sets the lower limit where the market is considered oversold; values below this may signal potential buy zones.
-
Smoothing: Adds extra exponential moving average smoothing to the Laguerre RSI; set to 1 to turn it off.
-
Use Tester: Enables or disables the built-in backtest panel to check win rate and trade statistics directly on the chart.
-
Test Start Time: Defines the starting date and time for backtesting calculations.
-
TPpoints: Sets the take-profit level in points for each simulated trade in the tester.
-
SLpoints: Sets the stop-loss level in points for each simulated trade in the tester.
-
Use Alerts: When true, shows pop-up alerts for new buy or sell signals.
-
Use Push Notifications: It sends push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app when a signal occurs.
Indicators Functionality
The Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5 processes price data through a four-stage Laguerre filter, producing a dynamic RSI curve that reacts quickly to market changes.
It colorizes the RSI line based on momentum direction and plots buy/sell arrows at key turning points confirmed by internal smoothing logic.
With adaptive levels and optional EMA filtering, it provides accurate momentum shifts while maintaining stability across different timeframes.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending an Alert (on the chart) or Notifications (to the phone) to not lose any opportunity.
-
Above 80% win rate in the back-test and forward-test