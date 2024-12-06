Simple Smart Mney Concepts

This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Key Features

Internal and Swing market structure in real-time: Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.

External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions. HH/LH/LL/LH Areas : Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.



Break of Structure (BOS): This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.

Change of Character (CHoCH): Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.

Order Blocks: These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.

Equal Highs and Lows Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.

Fair Value Gaps: Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.

Previous Highs & Lows: Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.

Premium & Discount Zones as a range: Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart EA Integration: Using Global Variables.

Update the global variables on every bar close.

Update the global variables on every bar close. Always add the lastest price value of the elements as following struct:

(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TOP ( Lastest Internal OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ IS_BULL_ OB_TOP )

OB Top price. Ex: )



(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ IS_OB_BOTTOM ( Lastest Internal OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ IS_BULL_ OB_BOTTOM )

_ IS_OB_BOTTOM



( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ IS_OB_TIME ( Lastest Internal OB Time Created . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ IS_BULL_ OB_TIME )





( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ IS_OB_TOUCHED_TIME ( Lastest Internal OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ IS_BULL_ OB_ TOUCHED _TIME )



Order Block Swing Structures



(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TOP ( Lastest Swing OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW _BULL_ OB_TOP )

OB Top price. Ex: )



(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ SW _OB_BOTTOM ( Lastest Swing OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW _BULL_ OB_BOTTOM )

_ _OB_BOTTOM



( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW _OB_TIME ( Lastest Swing OB Time Created . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW _BULL_ OB_TIME )





( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW _OB_TOUCHED_TIME ( Lastest Swing OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ SW_BULL_ OB_ TOUCHED _TIME )



Fair value gaps (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ FVG_TOP ( Lastest FVG Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ BULL_ FVG_TOP ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_F VG_BOTTOM ( Lastest FVG Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ BULL_ FVG_ BOTTOM ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ FVG_MID ( Lastest FVG Middle price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ BULL_ FVG_MID ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ FVG_TIME ( Lastest FVG Time Created . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ BULL_ FVG_TIME )

( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_FVG _TOUCHED_TIME ( Lastest FVG First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ BULL_ FVG_ TOUCHED _TIME )



BOS/CHOCH Internal Structures (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ CHOCH (Lastest CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_ CHOCH) ( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ CHOCH_TIME (Lastest CHOCH Time Created . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_ CHOCH_TIME) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ BOS (Lastest BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_ BOS ) ( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_ BOS_TIME (Lastest BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_ BOS_TIME )



BOS/CHOCH Swing Structures (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW_ CHOCH (Lastest swing CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_ CHOCH) ( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW_ CHOCH_TIME (Lastest swing CHOCH Time Created . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_ CHOCH_TIME) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW_ BOS (Lastest swing BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_ BOS ) ( Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ (BULL or BEAR)_SW_ BOS_TIME (Lastest swing BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_ BOS_TIME )



Swing point (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ HH (Lastest HH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ HH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ LH (Lastest LH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ LH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ HL (Lastest HL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ HL ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ LL (Lastest LL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ LL )



Swing High/Low (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ SWING_HIGH (Swing high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ SWING_HIGH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ SWING_HIGH_TIME ( Swing high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ SWING_HIGH_TIME ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ SWING_LOW (Swing low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ SWING_LOW ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _SWING _LOW_TIME (Swing low time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING _LOW_TIME )



Previous Highs and Lows (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ DAILY_HIGH (Daily high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ DAILY_HIGH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ DAILY_LOW (Daily low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ DAILY_LOW ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ WEEKLY_HIGH (Weekly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ WEEKLY_HIGH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ WEEKLY_LOW ( Weekly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ WEEKLY_LOW ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ MONTHLY_HIGH (Monthly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ MONTHLY_HIGH )

(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ MONTHLY_LOW ( Monthly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ MONTHLY_LOW )





Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones

(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ PREMIUM_HIGH (Premium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ PREMIUM_HIGH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ PREMIUM_LOW ( Premium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ PREMIUM _LOW ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ DISCOUNT_HIGH (Discount top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _DISCOUNT _HIGH ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ DISCOUNT_LOW ( Discount bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ DISCOUNT_LOW ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQUILIBRIUM_HIGH (Equilibrium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ EQUILIBRIUM _HIGH )

(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQUILIBRIUM_LOW ( Equilibrium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ EQUILIBRIUM _LOW )





Equal Highs and Lows (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQH_FIRST (Equal high first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ EQH_FIRST ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQH_SECOND ( Equal high second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ EQH_SECOND ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQH_TIME ( Equal high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ EQH_TIME ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQL_FIRST ( Equal low first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ EQL_FIRST ) (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQL_SECOND ( Equal low second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC _ EQL_SECOND )

(Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input) _ EQL_TIME ( Equal low time . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_ EQL_TIME )





Customizable Features

Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.

Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.

Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion





The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.