Simple Smart Mney Concepts

5
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies.

"Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.

Key Features

  1. Internal and Swing market structure in real-time:

    • Internal Structures: These elements refer to the price formations and patterns that occur within a smaller scope or a specific trading session. The suite can detect intricate details like minor support/resistance levels or short-term trend reversals.

    • External Structures: These involve larger, more significant market patterns and trends spanning multiple sessions or time frames. This capability helps traders understand overarching market directions.

  2. HH/LH/LL/LH Areas:
    • Identifying Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Lower Highs (LH) helps in understanding the trend and market structure, aiding in predictive analysis.

  3. Break of Structure (BOS):
    • This feature identifies points where the price breaks a significant structure, potentially indicating a new trend or a trend reversal.

  4. Change of Character (CHoCH):
    • Detects subtle shifts in the market's behavior, which could suggest the early stages of a trend change before they become apparent to the broader market.

  5. Order Blocks:
    • These are essentially price levels or zones where significant trading activities previously occurred, likely pointing to the positions of smart money.

  6. Equal Highs and Lows
    • Displays EQH/EQL labels on chart for detecting equal highs & lows.

  7. Fair Value Gaps:
    • Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.

  8. Previous Highs & Lows:
    • Allows the user to display previous highs & lows from daily, weekly, & monthly timeframes as significant levels.

  9. Premium & Discount Zones as a range:
    • Allows the user to display Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium zones on the chart
  10. EA Integration:
    • Using Global Variables.
    • Update the global variables on every bar close.
    • Always add the lastest price value of the elements as following struct:
      • Order Block Internal Structures 
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TOP (Lastest Internal OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TOP )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_BOTTOM  (Lastest Internal OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_BOTTOM )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TIME  (Lastest Internal OB Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_IS_OB_TOUCHED_TIME  (Lastest Internal OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_IS_BULL_OB_TOUCHED_TIME)
      • Order Block Swing Structures 
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TOP (Lastest Swing OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TOP )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_BOTTOM  (Lastest Swing OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_BOTTOM )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TIME  (Lastest Swing OB Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_OB_TOUCHED_TIME  (Lastest Swing OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_OB_TOUCHED_TIME)
      • Fair value gaps
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOP   (Lastest  FVG Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TOP )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_BOTTOM   (Lastest  FVG  Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_ BOTTOM  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_MID   (Lastest  FVG  Middle price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_MID )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TIME   (Lastest  FVG Time  Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME  (Lastest  FVG First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME)
      • BOS/CHOCH  Internal Structures 
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_CHOCH (Lastest CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_CHOCH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_CHOCH_TIME (Lastest CHOCH Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_CHOCH_TIME)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS  (Lastest BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_BOS)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS_TIME  (Lastest BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_BULL_BOS_TIME)
      • BOS/CHOCH  Swing Structures 
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_CHOCH (Lastest swing CHOCH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_CHOCH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_CHOCH_TIME (Lastest swing CHOCH Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_CHOCH_TIME)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_BOS  (Lastest swing BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_BOS)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_SW_BOS_TIME  (Lastest swing BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SW_BULL_BOS_TIME)
      • Swing point
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HH (Lastest HH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_HH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LH  (Lastest LH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_LH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HL  (Lastest HL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_HL)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LL  (Lastest LL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_LL)
      • Swing High/Low
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_HIGH  (Swing high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_HIGH )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_HIGH_TIME (Swing  high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_HIGH_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_LOW (Swing low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_LOW )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_SWING_LOW_TIME  (Swing low time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_SWING_LOW_TIME )
      • Previous Highs and Lows
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DAILY_HIGH (Daily high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DAILY_HIGH  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DAILY_LOW (Daily low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DAILY_LOW  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_WEEKLY_HIGH (Weekly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_WEEKLY_HIGH  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_WEEKLY_LOW  (Weekly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_WEEKLY_LOW )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_MONTHLY_HIGH  (Monthly high price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_MONTHLY_HIGH )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_MONTHLY_LOW  ( Monthly low price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_MONTHLY_LOW )
      • Premium, Discount, and Equilibrium Zones
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_PREMIUM_HIGH (Premium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_PREMIUM_HIGH   )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_PREMIUM_LOW (Premium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_PREMIUM_LOW  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DISCOUNT_HIGH (Discount top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DISCOUNT_HIGH  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_DISCOUNT_LOW  (Discount bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_DISCOUNT_LOW )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQUILIBRIUM_HIGH  (Equilibrium top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQUILIBRIUM_HIGH )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQUILIBRIUM_LOW  (Equilibrium bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQUILIBRIUM_LOW )
      • Equal Highs and Lows
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_FIRST (Equal high first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_FIRST)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_SECOND (Equal high second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_SECOND)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQH_TIME (Equal high time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQH_TIME)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_FIRST  (Equal low first price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_FIRST)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_SECOND ( Equal low second price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_SECOND)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_EQL_TIME  (Equal low time . Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_SMC_EQL_TIME )

Customizable Features

  • Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

  • Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
  • Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion

The Simple Smart Money Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.


İncelemeler 1
JeanMarc2222
1493
JeanMarc2222 2025.03.15 18:57 
 

I have been using Simple Smart Money Concept for a while now, and I must say it is one of the best SMC-based indicators available on the MQL5 market. The tool is incredibly well-designed and provides traders with a clear and structured way to identify market structure, order blocks, BOS/CHoCH, liquidity zones, and fair value gaps—all crucial elements for Smart Money trading. ✅ Key Features & Strengths: ✔ Accurate Market Structure Detection – The indicator effectively identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH), making it easier to follow institutional order flow. ✔ Order Block & Fair Value Gap Mapping – Automatically detects key SMC elements, helping traders focus on high-probability areas. ✔ Liquidity Zones & Institutional Trading Footprints – Highlights where liquidity sweeps, inducements, and stop hunts might occur, allowing for better risk management. ✔ Clear Visuals & Customization Options – The indicator is well-coded, ensuring clean chart visualization without clutter. Traders can customize settings to match their strategy. ✔ Lightweight & Efficient – Unlike many other SMC tools, it runs smoothly without lag, making it perfect for real-time trading. 🔥 Why This Indicator Stands Out: This is not just another order block indicator—it provides a full SMC framework that is essential for understanding how institutional traders operate. The accuracy of its market structure detection makes it an invaluable tool for traders who want to align with smart money movements instead of trading against them. 📌 Suggestions for Future Updates: 🔹 The indicator is already excellent, but adding multi-timeframe confirmations and more advanced liquidity sweep detection (which I believe is in development) would take it to the next level! ⭐ Final Thoughts: If you are serious about Smart Money Concepts trading, this is a must-have tool in your arsenal. Cao has done an amazing job developing this indicator, and I highly recommend it to traders looking to refine their entries and trade like institutions. Highly recommended!

Önerilen ürünler
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Göstergeler
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
WAPV Box Effort x Result
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için WA_PV_BOX_EFFORT X SONUÇ WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator, Paket Göstergeleri grubunun (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) bir parçasıdır. MT5 için WAPV Box Effort x Result Indicator , fiyat ve hacmi okumanıza yardımcı olur. Okuması, çaba x sonucunun tanımlanmasına yardımcı olmaktan ibarettir. grafik tarafından oluşturulan dalgalarda. Kutu yeşil olduğunda MT5 için WAPV Kutusu Eforu x Sonuç Göstergesi, hacmin talebin lehine olduğu ve kutunun kırmızı olduğu anlamına gelir hacim arzdan yana. K
Key Candlepatterns
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Göstergeler
Key Candlepatterns Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Candlestick Overlay) Functions: Detects and color-codes specific candlestick patterns based on candle shape, relative position, and ATR filters. Candles receive distinct colors depending on type (e.g. inside bar, outside bar, engulfing, hammer, shooting star, etc.). Visual patterns can help traders identify where buyers or sellers are likely active . Turning points (e.g., hammer followed by confirmation) are
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Göstergeler
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Göstergeler
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
HiqIndi
Ratul Goswami
Göstergeler
It is 1 Minute Strategy. When Indicator Gives Signal Then Put on Buy. It's Best Work on Crash 300 & Crash 500. If you want to know anything details please Contact Me on Telegram In this Link:  https://t.me/+mi_52VwFp3E4MGNl It is very nice for scalping & for who not gives enough time on market. N/B: Please be carefully it's only for scalping & not trade all the day. It's only 10 or maximum 15 trade per day. Thanks everyone.
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Göstergeler
The indicator measures the balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:   Aggression  = Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Note : It is rec ommended to use the default configuration and VPS values. It does not work in Forex. Meet Our Products     Parameters : Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation; Volume Divider e; Enables calculation of the current candle; Histogram Line style and; Size; Line Line style and; Size;  Follow us on our website to check the next news.
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
VWAP and Volume Profile
Samran Aslam
Göstergeler
This product is designed for the MT5 platform and offers two key features: VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation and Volume Profile analysis. Advantages: VWAP Calculation: The product calculates the VWAP, which is a popular indicator used by traders to determine the average price of a security based on its trading volume. It helps identify potential buying or selling opportunities by comparing the current price to the average price weighted by volume. Volume Profile Analysis: The prod
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
Göstergeler
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Göstergeler
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Göstergeler
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Gekko ADX Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
Göstergeler
This is Gekko's Cutomized Cutomized Average Directional Index (ADX), a customized version of the famous ADX indicator. Use the regular ADX and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point. Inputs Period: Period for the ADX calculation; PlotSignalType: How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals: 1- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevel : Show Signals for Trend Confirmation Swings; 2- ShowSwingsOnTrendLevelDirection
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Göstergeler
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP Easy for MT5
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This version is simple to use as we simplify the indicator entries and leave only the most used buffers. You can use it to integrate with your EA          Product Features Daily VWAP ploted at the chart. MOnthly
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Göstergeler
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Accumulated Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Göstergeler
The indicator measures the accumulated balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:  Accumulated   = Previous Candle Accumulated + Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Know our products    *** Did you like the product? Then, help us doing review in the " Reviews " tab. The indicator sends information to your email or cell phone when the accumulated balance changes direction. Example : Accumulated seller becomes a buyer. Note : It is recommended to use the default configuration and VPS valu
Volume Zone Fractal
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
VZO Plus is an indicator that shows overbought and oversold regions based on traded volume. #When the indicator line is between -40 and -60 it is oversold #When the indicator line is between 40 and 60 it is overbought. Outside these regions, the market is following its natural path by inertia. Above the green line, it means that the market is positive, Another way to analyze the indicator is through divergence regions. When we have the bottom higher than the other in a downtrend or One bottom
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Göstergeler
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
Ratio Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
FREE
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Göstergeler
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.87 (54)
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (5)
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH)   and   Break of Structure (BOS)   in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines   market structure analysis   with   volatility (ATR)   to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting   multi-channel alerts   so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Supertrend Targets Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Supertrend Targets Signal   is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders   identify high-probability entry points ,   visualize dynamic target zones , and   receive clean, reliable signals   across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquid
Fair Value Gaps MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
ICT   Fair Value Gaps  MTF Indicator Unlock the power of   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   across multiple timeframes using the   ICT     Fair Value Gaps  Multi - Timeframe Indicator —a precision tool built for traders who follow the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . Key Features : Multi-Timeframe FVG Detection : Automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps from higher timeframes (M15, H1, H4, etc.) and plots them on your active chart for immediate insight. Break of Structure (BOS) & Change of Character (CHoCH
Simple ICT Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the curr
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Smart Market Structure Simple
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Smart Market Structure Simple is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify market structure based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ), and key swing points Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective: Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-probability trade
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Göstergeler
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Filtrele:
JeanMarc2222
1493
JeanMarc2222 2025.03.15 18:57 
 

I have been using Simple Smart Money Concept for a while now, and I must say it is one of the best SMC-based indicators available on the MQL5 market. The tool is incredibly well-designed and provides traders with a clear and structured way to identify market structure, order blocks, BOS/CHoCH, liquidity zones, and fair value gaps—all crucial elements for Smart Money trading. ✅ Key Features & Strengths: ✔ Accurate Market Structure Detection – The indicator effectively identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH), making it easier to follow institutional order flow. ✔ Order Block & Fair Value Gap Mapping – Automatically detects key SMC elements, helping traders focus on high-probability areas. ✔ Liquidity Zones & Institutional Trading Footprints – Highlights where liquidity sweeps, inducements, and stop hunts might occur, allowing for better risk management. ✔ Clear Visuals & Customization Options – The indicator is well-coded, ensuring clean chart visualization without clutter. Traders can customize settings to match their strategy. ✔ Lightweight & Efficient – Unlike many other SMC tools, it runs smoothly without lag, making it perfect for real-time trading. 🔥 Why This Indicator Stands Out: This is not just another order block indicator—it provides a full SMC framework that is essential for understanding how institutional traders operate. The accuracy of its market structure detection makes it an invaluable tool for traders who want to align with smart money movements instead of trading against them. 📌 Suggestions for Future Updates: 🔹 The indicator is already excellent, but adding multi-timeframe confirmations and more advanced liquidity sweep detection (which I believe is in development) would take it to the next level! ⭐ Final Thoughts: If you are serious about Smart Money Concepts trading, this is a must-have tool in your arsenal. Cao has done an amazing job developing this indicator, and I highly recommend it to traders looking to refine their entries and trade like institutions. Highly recommended!

Cao Minh Quang
59103
Geliştiriciden yanıt Cao Minh Quang 2025.03.16 00:22
Thank bro!
İncelemeye yanıt