WikiRobo MT5

🚀 Wikirobo | Smart Entry Zone Indicator for All Timeframes

Wikirobo is a powerful indicator that automatically highlights potential entry zones as Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders across all timeframes. 📈

🌟 Highlights

  • ✅ Suggested entry zones for every timeframe

  • 🛡️ Clear, timeframe-specific Stop Loss levels shown on the chart for better risk management and position sizing

  • 🎯 Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders—flexible for any trading style

🧭 How to Use

Instead of rushing entries, wait for price to reach the suggested zone, observe the reaction or reversal, and then enter based on your own strategy and confirmations. ⏳🔍

🛠️ Setup

Join our Telegram channel and watch the tutorial to install Wikirobo.
⚠️ You’ll need a data downloader (Expert Advisor) that’s available only in the Telegram channel.

🔗 Links & Contact

🧠 Reminder: Let the indicator guide you — but let your strategy decide.
Wikirobo: Smart signals. Smarter traders. 💡

📩 If you have trouble setting it up, message my Telegram account: @wikionline


