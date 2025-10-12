Gina Dual TPO

TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area.

What it is

An MQL5 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly.

Who it’s for

Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot balance, rotations, and breakout levels.

Key features

Two profiles at once — Time profile (TPO) + Volume profile (VPO). POC & 70% Value Area lines for both profiles. Flexible layout — place each profile left/right; anchor at chart edge or true lookback start. Gap compression — optional scaling by active trading minutes to avoid dead-time bias. Adaptive resolution — caps slices for speed and auto-adjusts step when needed. Tick or real volume — switchable source (real volume where broker provides it). Zero clutter — lightweight pixel rectangles; auto-cleans only its own objects.

Quick mechanics • Pulls M1 data for chosen lookback (minutes) • Bins price range using PriceStep (points) • Counts minutes per slice (TPO) and allocates volume per slice (VPO) • Draws proportional pixel-width bars + POC/VA lines

Why it’s useful

See where price spent time vs where volume truly traded—these often differ. Identify balance (wide VA, centered POC) vs imbalance (thin VA, migrating POC). Define responsive vs initiative behavior around VAH/VAL and POC. Helps spot rotations, breakouts, and reliable support/resistance levels.

At a glance Platform: MQL5 (MetaTrader 5)

MQL5 (MetaTrader 5) Data: M1 candles, tick or real vol

M1 candles, tick or real vol Rendered: Pixel-based rectangles for speed

Pixel-based rectangles for speed Controls: Lookback (minutes), PriceStep, Profile position, Gap compression Usage tips Use alongside order flow / footprint tools. Compare TPO vs VPO to validate which levels saw actual traded activity. Beware of brokers without real volume — tick volume will approximate behavior.