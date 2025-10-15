Gina Dual TPO MT4
- Göstergeler
- Oscar Ozog
- Sürüm: 1.0
TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area.
What it is
An MQL4 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly.
Who it’s for
Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot balance, rotations, and breakout levels.
Key features
• Pulls M1 data for chosen lookback (minutes) • Bins price range using PriceStep (points) • Counts minutes per slice (TPO) and allocates volume per slice (VPO) • Draws proportional pixel-width bars + POC/VA lines
Why it’s useful
At a glance
- Platform: MQL4 (MetaTrader 4)
- Data: M1 candles, tick or real vol
- Rendered: Pixel-based rectangles for speed
- Controls: Lookback (minutes), PriceStep, Profile position, Gap compression
Usage tips
Use alongside order flow / footprint tools. Compare TPO vs VPO to validate which levels saw actual traded activity. Beware of brokers without real volume — tick volume will approximate behavior.
Visual quick-help
POC => heaviest slice. 70% VA => where the bulk of time/volume lived. Thin VA + shifting POC often precedes directional moves.
