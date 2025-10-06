SwapDashboard

This indicator displays the current SWAP values (for both buy and sell positions) of individual trading instruments directly in the chart.
It allows traders to quickly identify which symbols have positive or negative swaps, helping them make better decisions when choosing positions that may be more advantageous for long-term holding.

⚙️ Indicator Settings

Selection of Displayed Symbols

The user can choose which instruments are displayed in the table:
• only currency pairs,
• all symbols from the Market Watch window,
• or a custom list of symbols entered manually (e.g. “EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY”).

Sorting Options

Displayed instruments can be sorted either:
• alphabetically by symbol,
• or by swap value — from instruments with the highest positive swap downward.

Table Appearance

The indicator presents the data in a table format directly on the chart.
Each row contains three values:

  1. the symbol name,
  2. the swap for long positions (BUY),
  3. the swap for short positions (SELL).

Spacing between columns, rows, and the number of items per column can be adjusted in the settings.

Colors and Font

The colors of the swaps and the table header (column names) are customizable.
The font type and size can be adjusted as needed — the default font is “Courier New.”
A horizontal line (separator) is displayed under the header to visually divide the table and improve readability.

🕒 Data Updates

Swap values are refreshed approximately every minute, ensuring that the displayed information remains up to date even when the chart stays open for a long time.

📈 Benefits of Use

• Instant overview of holding costs or gains for open positions.
• Quick identification of instruments with positive swap values.
• Useful for swap-based and “carry trade” strategies.
• Simple and clear visual presentation directly on the chart.

🧮 Summary

SWAP Display 1.3 is a practical visual tool that provides a quick overview of current SWAP values for various instruments.
With options for filtering, sorting, appearance customization, and color highlighting, it offers traders a clear and concise view of which positions are most profitable to hold based on daily swap charges or interest returns.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RangePower Index
Miroslav Vokaty
Göstergeler
RangePower Index is an MT4 indicator that accurately measures the strength of currencies, indices, gold and oil based on their daily range. Thanks to this, you will immediately know which assets have real momentum and which, on the contrary, are losing strength. Daily range analysis (high–low) for currencies, indices, gold and oil Quick visualization of the strongest and weakest assets With RangePower Index you will gain a clear competitive advantage - trade only where there is real market
FREE
Opened Position Info
Miroslav Vokaty
Göstergeler
The indicator summarizes all open positions. Settings: HeaderTextColor = Yellow;     // Header text color FooterTextColor = Yellow;     // Text color in totals ProfitColorPositive = Lime;   // Color for gain values ProfitColorNegative = Red;    // Color for loss values SeparatorColor = Gray;        // Color for separators FontSize = 12;                  // Text size LineSpacing = 15;               // Line spacing FontName = "Courier New";    // Font name TableCorner = 0;                // 0: Top
FREE
SMartPlus
Miroslav Vokaty
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu basit EA, ticareti yapılabilen her ürünün er ya da geç bir yukarı ya da aşağı hareket yarattığı gerçeğine dayanan bir sistem için yaratılmıştır. "Baz Lot" alanına girilen hacimde ilk giriş her zaman riskten korunma (alış-satış) şeklindedir. Bir sonraki girişin hacmi, "Parti Üssü" alanına girilen değere bağlıdır. örneğin: ilk giriş 0,01 Lot, Parti Üssü = 2, sonraki giriş 0,02 olacaktır. Bir sonraki seviye girişi için mesafe "Adım Izgarası ve Noktalar" alanında ayarlanır örneğin: ilk giriş 1.2
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt