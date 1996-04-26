SwapDashboard

This indicator displays the current SWAP values (for both buy and sell positions) of individual trading instruments directly in the chart.
It allows traders to quickly identify which symbols have positive or negative swaps, helping them make better decisions when choosing positions that may be more advantageous for long-term holding.

⚙️ Indicator Settings

Selection of Displayed Symbols

The user can choose which instruments are displayed in the table:
• only currency pairs,
• all symbols from the Market Watch window,
• or a custom list of symbols entered manually (e.g. “EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY”).

Sorting Options

Displayed instruments can be sorted either:
• alphabetically by symbol,
• or by swap value — from instruments with the highest positive swap downward.

Table Appearance

The indicator presents the data in a table format directly on the chart.
Each row contains three values:

  1. the symbol name,
  2. the swap for long positions (BUY),
  3. the swap for short positions (SELL).

Spacing between columns, rows, and the number of items per column can be adjusted in the settings.

Colors and Font

The colors of the swaps and the table header (column names) are customizable.
The font type and size can be adjusted as needed — the default font is “Courier New.”
A horizontal line (separator) is displayed under the header to visually divide the table and improve readability.

🕒 Data Updates

Swap values are refreshed approximately every minute, ensuring that the displayed information remains up to date even when the chart stays open for a long time.

📈 Benefits of Use

• Instant overview of holding costs or gains for open positions.
• Quick identification of instruments with positive swap values.
• Useful for swap-based and “carry trade” strategies.
• Simple and clear visual presentation directly on the chart.

🧮 Summary

SWAP Display 1.3 is a practical visual tool that provides a quick overview of current SWAP values for various instruments.
With options for filtering, sorting, appearance customization, and color highlighting, it offers traders a clear and concise view of which positions are most profitable to hold based on daily swap charges or interest returns.


おすすめのプロダクト
Colored Candle Time
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
インディケータ
Candle Time (MT4) The Candle Time indicator shows the remaining time for the current candle on the active chart timeframe. It adapts automatically to the chart period and updates on every tick. This is a charting utility; it does not provide trading signals and does not guarantee any profit. Main functions Display the time remaining for the current candle on any timeframe (M1 to MN). Color-coded state: green when price is above the open (up), gray when unchanged, and red when below the open (do
FREE
MASi Wave Histogram
Aleksey Terentev
5 (1)
インディケータ
This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner in the book "Forex Trading for Maximum Profit" . The current state of the market can be determined by analyzing the inclination angle of the exponential moving average (EMA) running on a period of 34 bars. If the EMA inclination is defined as the direction of the hour hand on the dial from 12 to 2 hours, then an uptrend is considered to be present; from 2 to 4 hours, the market consolidates; from 4 to 6 hours, a d
FREE
Hidden Parabolic SAR
Christian Ricard
インディケータ
This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
FREE
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
インディケータ
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Blahtech Moving Average
Blahtech Limited
5 (5)
インディケータ
Blahtech Moving Average indicator is a multitimeframe version of the standard Moving Average indicator. It is also enhanced with customisable alerts, period breaks and other configuration options. The 50 day and 200 day moving averages are widely followed by investors and traders, with breaks above and below the MA lines considered to be signals of interest. Links [  Install  |  Update  |   Training   |   All Products  ] Feature Highlights Up to three timeframes Configurable calculation variabl
FREE
Volume By Color RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
5 (1)
インディケータ
This simple indicator paints with a darker color on the volume bar when the quantity traded is above the average of select number of periods of the volume itself, highlighting the moments when there was a large volume of deals above the average. It is also possible to use a configuration of four colors where the color tone shows a candle volume strength. The indicator defaults to the simple average of 20 periods, but it is possible to change to other types of averages and periods. If you like t
FREE
I Compass
Nikolaos Pantzos
5 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator uses Moving Average to detect markets trend. It's a very useful tool for manual trading. If line is Midnight Blue, indicator detect up trend. If line is Dark Violet, indicator detect down trend. The readings are very simple to use and understand. Indicator works best on H1 timeframe. You can use this indicator with FollowLine to have more accurate signals. You can to get source code from here . Parameters BarsCount —How many bars used to show the line. MAperiods —Period of Movin
FREE
Arrogante EA
Mohd Hakim Johari
エキスパート
Introducing   Arrogante EA , an Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA utilizes a trend-following strategy combined with specific reentry signals derived from a blend of technical indicators. It also features a configurable Martingale system for position management and recovery. Arrogante EA is suitable for traders looking for Forex trading automation and who are comfortable with strategies involving Martingale as a recovery method. Key Features: Entry Strategy: Use
FREE
The Solution A Universal Language Called Sekanas
Aydin Sarihan
インディケータ
Spread Sekanas: The True Cost of Your Trade Stop guessing with pips and points. Start seeing the real , proportional cost of the spread with the Spread Sekanas indicator. The traditional spread, measured in pips, is misleading. A 2-pip spread on EUR/USD is completely different from a 2-pip spread on GBP/JPY or a $2 spread on Gold. This makes it impossible to consistently compare your real trading costs across different instruments. The Spread Sekanas indicator solves this problem by measuring th
FREE
Range Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
インディケータ
Range Explosionについて Range Explosionは、市場のレンジを検出し、正確なサポートとレジスタンスゾーンを描画し、ブレイクアウトの機会を正確かつスタイリッシュに特定するための、強力で無料の取引ツールです。 Break Out Explosionプロジェクトの一部として、初心者からプロフェッショナルトレーダーまで信頼できる高度なビジュアルソリューションを提供します。 この製品のMT5バージョンはこちらで入手できます： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153004 ブレイクアウト取引の概念に興味がある場合は、主要トレンド方向のトレンドラインブレイクアウトを検出するための高度なツールをご覧ください: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155132 このインジケーターの矢印に基づいて取引を行うEAが欲しいですか？ 下のリンクから $30 で直接ジョブを作成すれば、私が作成いたします： https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=eeecad
FREE
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
インディケータ
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
インディケータ
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Squeeze Indicator
Federico Quintieri
インディケータ
The one and only indicator that identifies Volatility Squeeze. A Squeeze is a compression of volatility in the market. If this compression of volatility reaches a certain percentage it means that the market could explode in moments. I highly recommend using the indicator in conjunction with the economic calendar. If there are important news and the indicator shows a  BLUE HISTOGRAM  on the exchange in question, a sign of a powerful compression of volatility. Then get ready to grasp the next
FREE
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
インディケータ
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
FTU Fibonacci SR
James Erasmus
インディケータ
FTU フィボナッチ このインジケーターは、リトレースメント タイプのエントリー システム用のフィボナッチ レベルを描画します ** 戦略の提案についてはビデオをご覧ください 機能: 複数のフィボナッチ レベルを調整可能 範囲からバーの色と量を変更 高値と安値のリトレースメント前の 50 バーに 2 本の線、20 バーに 2 本の線 線は 38 と 61 のフィボナッチ レベルを示しています 使用方法: 目的は、価格のリトレースメントを調査または測定することです 範囲からバーの色と量を変更します。任意の時間枠、製品/ペア、非再描画、高速読み込みで使用できます FTU fibonatchi kono injikētā wa, ritorēsumento taipu no entorī shisutemu-yō no fibonatchi reberu o byōga shimasu** senryaku no teian ni tsuite wa bideo o goran kudasai kinō: Fukusū no fibonatchi reberu o chōsei kanō
FREE
Boten Spread Monitor
Boten Limited
ユーティリティ
FREE
Hidden ATR
Christian Ricard
インディケータ
This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period  Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
インディケータ
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Point Of Week
Kristhara Tharaviriyadech
インディケータ
The **Point of Week Indicator** is a powerful MetaTrader 4 indicator that displays point values for multiple timeframes (W1, D1, H4, H1) directly on your chart. It calculates the position of the close price within the candle's range and displays it as a point value, along with the total range of the candle. ## Features - Displays point values for 4 timeframes: **Weekly (W1), Daily (D1), 4-Hour (H4), and Hourly (H1)** - Shows point value and total range in format: `"point_value/range_value
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
インディケータ
取引の精度を高める     WH トレーディングセッション MT4       MetaTrader 4 のインジケーター! この強力なツールは、主要な市場セッションを簡単に視覚化して管理するのに役立ちます。 ベース:   WH SMC インジケーター MT4 MT5 バージョン:   WH トレーディングセッション MT5 主な特徴: インタラクティブ GUI パネル     – 簡単に選択して切り替える   アジア、ロンドン、ニューヨーク   取引セッション。 カスタマイズ可能なアラートと設定     – 直感的に操作できるインジケーターで戦略に合わせてカスタマイズ   オプションタブ 。 高速で応答性の高いインターフェース     – スムーズな体験をお楽しみください   移動可能、最小化可能、最大化可能なパネル 。 自動 GMT オフセット処理     – 手動調整は不要です。セッションは常に市場時間に合わせて調整されます。 トレーディングセッション で市場動向を先取りし、取引の決定を最適化しましょう
FREE
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
ユーティリティ
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
FREE
Footmarks Pro
Lee Teik Hong
インディケータ
Footmarks Pro Footmarks Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Essential Indicator that create round number or sweetspot on chart with "Button". Parameter Indicator Name - Footmarks Pro Pair Selection - 250 points / 500 points / 1000 points Sweetspot Setting Sweetspot Line Color Sweetspot Line Style Sweetspot Line Thickness Sweetspot Button Setting Button Axis-X Button Axis-Y Thanks...
FREE
Relative Volume MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4 (1)
インディケータ
Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a r
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
インディケータ
主な目的："ピンバー"は、自動的に金融市場チャート上のピンバーを検出するように設計されています。 ピンバーは、特徴的なボディと長いテールを持つキャンドルであり、トレンドの反転または修正を知らせることができます。 それがどのように機能するか：インジケーターはチャート上の各キャンドルを分析し、キャンドルの体、尾、鼻のサイズを決定します。 事前定義されたパラメータに対応するピンバーが検出されると、インジケータはピンバーの方向（強気または弱気）に応じて、上矢印または下矢印でチャート上に パラメータ: TailToBodyRatio-テールの長さとピンバーのボディサイズの最小比率を定義します。 NoseToTailRatio-ピンバーの「ノーズ」とテールの間の最大許容比を設定します。 ArrowSize-マークされたピンバーとチャート上のピンバーを指す矢印との間の距離を定義します。 適用:"ピン棒"の表示器が潜在的な傾向の逆転ポイントを識別し、市場か近い位置を書き入れる信号を発生させるのに使用することができます。 正しく使用され、他のテクニカル指標や分析方法と組み合わせると、指標は取引結果
FREE
Chart style
Aleksandr Krokhalev
5 (3)
インディケータ
The indicator works as an extension that recolors the candles and the background in the terminal at the click of a button (Night Theme / Day Theme). The user can also set the display of the watermark of the symbol, and specify its size. The interactive menu allows you to toggle the display of the Ask value. And switch chart scaling from adaptive to fixed with one click. You can add your favorite color to the settings for switching.
FREE
BEP and Average Level
Stefanus Wardoyo
5 (1)
インディケータ
I create this this Free Indicator to help you to plot your BUY / SELL Average and BEP level in your chart. Just drag to your chart, and you can see the level and plan better to your trade. It's usefull if you have averaging position or even hedging position, so you can plan your trade better and no need to calculate manually again. Use it for free, and please leave comment if you feel this usefull.
FREE
Triple Threat Signal
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Conquer the Markets with the Triple Threat Signal ! Tired of signals that leave you guessing? Introducing the Triple Threat Signal , the smart indicator that cuts through market noise to deliver high-probability trade setups. This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, multi-layered system designed for traders who demand precision, confirmation, and confidence . Why You Need the Triple Threat Signal The market moves fast. You need a tool that confirms a trade from multiple angles before
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
インディケータ
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
F-16 Plane Indicatorをご紹介します。これは、取引体験を革新するために設計された最先端のMT4ツールです。F-16戦闘機の無類のスピードと精度に触発され、このインジケーターは高度なアルゴリズムと最新技術を組み合わせ、金融市場で比類のないパフォーマンスを提供します。 F-16 Plane Indicatorを使用すると、リアルタイムの分析と高精度な取引シグナルの生成が可能で、競争相手を圧倒します。ダイナミックな機能により、さまざまな資産クラスで利益を見つけることができ、自信を持って的確な決定を行うことができます。 使いやすいインターフェースを備えたF-16 Plane Indicatorは、人気のあるMetaTrader 4プラットフォームとシームレスに統合され、スムーズで効率的な取引プロセスを実現します。初心者のトレーダーでも経験豊富なプロフェッショナルでも、このインジケーターは独自の取引スタイルと好みに合わせて簡単にカスタマイズすることができます。 F-16 Plane Indicatorのパワーを体感し、市場のトレンドを精密かつ敏捷にナビゲートします。高度なチャー
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
インディケータ
現在26％オフ 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューション! このインジケーターは、独自の機能と新しい計算式を取り入れた、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールです。たった1枚のチャートで28の為替ペアの通貨強度を読み取ることができます。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスの引き金となるポイントを正確に特定することができるので、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアルはこちら  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 これが最初の1本、オリジナルだ! 価値のないクローンを買わないでください。 特別な サブウィンドウの矢印で強い通貨の勢いを表示 GAPがあなたのトレードを導く! 基準通貨や気配値が売られすぎ・買われすぎのゾーン（外相フィボナッチレベル）にあるとき、個別チャートのメインウィンドウに警告表示。 通貨がレンジの外側から反落した場合、プルバック/リバーサルのアラート。 クロスパターンの特別なアラート 複数の時間枠を選択可能で、トレンドを素早く確認できます
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
インディケータ
MT5バージョンはこちらからご利用いただけます： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Telegramチャンネル＆グループ： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.Pグループアクセス： 有料商品の購入証明を当方の受信箱へ送信してください 推奨ブローカー： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4用の強力な反転およびブレイクアウト検出システム 初心者から上級者まで使いやすい、マーケット構造の変化、ブレイクアウト、トレンド反転を視覚的に捉えるオールインワンのノンリペイントインジケーターです。 本インジケーターは「123」パターンに従って動作します： ステップ1: 新しい高値または安値をビッグアローで表示し、エキゾーストポイント（勢いの弱まり）を示します ステップ2: 構造のブレイクを知らせ、トレンド反転の可能性を示唆します ステップ3: リトルアローとサポート/レジスタンスドットでエントリーを確定します
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
インディケータ
ご紹介     Quantum Breakout PRO は 、ブレイクアウト ゾーンの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発された Quantum Breakout PROは 、革新的でダイナミックなブレイクアウトゾーン戦略により、あなたの取引の旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、5 つの利益ターゲット ゾーンを備えたブレイクアウト ゾーン上のシグナル矢印と、ブレイクアウト ボックスに基づいたストップロスの提案を提供します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   ここをクリック 重要！購入後、インストールマニュアルを受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 推奨事項: 時間枠: M15 通貨ペア: GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD アカウントの種類: ECN、Raw、またはスプレッドが非
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
インディケータ
これはMT4のインジケーターで、再描画なしで取引に参入するための正確なシグナルを提供します。 外国為替、暗号通貨、金属、株式、インデックスなど、あらゆる金融資産に適用できます。かなり正確な見積もりを提供し、取引を開始して終了するのに最適な時期を教えてくれます。1つのシグナルを処理しただけでインジケーターの元が取れた例の 動画 （6:22）をご覧ください。Entry PointsPro インジケーターの助けを借りたほとんどのトレーダーの最初の1週間の結果が改善しています。 Telegramグループ に登録してください。Entry Points Proインジケーターのメリットは次の通りです。 再描画のないエントリーシグナル 再描画されるインジケーターでは一度表示されたシグナルが削除されて大きな金銭的損失につながることがありますが、これと異なり、表示されて確認されたシグナルは消えることがありません。 エラーなしの取引開始 インジケーターアルゴリズムによって取引を開始する（資産を売買する）理想的な瞬間を見つけることができます。それを使用するすべてのトレーダーの成功率が向上します。 あら
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
インディケータ
現在26%OFF! このインディケータは、当社のメインインディケータ（ Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ）の両方のスーパーコンビネーションです。28の外国為替ペアのTICK-UNITSとアラートシグナルの通貨強度の値を示しています。11種類のTick-Unitが使用可能です。1、2、3、4、5、6、10、12、15、20、30秒の11種類です。サブウィンドウのTick-Unitバーは、秒単位のタイマーに1ティック以上含まれる場合に表示され、左側にシフトされます。 たった1枚のチャートで、28のFXペアをスキャルピングできます。スキャルピングのチャンスとなるトリガーポイントを正確に把握することで、スキャルピングが上達することを想像してみてください。 1分足よりも短い期間で動作する市場初の通貨強度インジケーターです! このインジケータは、素早いインとアウトを行い、小さなピップを切り取ることを望む高速スキャルパーのためのものです。 ユーザーマニュアル: ここをクリック h
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
インディケータ
回帰取引を意味する専門的かつ定量的なアプローチを実装する独自の指標。これは、価格が予測可能かつ測定可能な方法で迂回して平均に戻るという事実を利用しており、非定量的な取引戦略を大幅に上回る明確な出入りルールを可能にします。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 明確な取引シグナル 驚くほど簡単に取引できます カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ パフォーマンス統計を実装します ほとんどの取引戦略を上回ります 適切なSLおよびTPレベルを表示します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 使い方 インディケータは、より高い時間枠からの完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均の周りの標準偏差を測定し、トレンドフォローアプローチを使用して正確に取引を見つけます。取引は、現在のチャートの価格アクションに飛び込むことによって見つけられ、価格が選択したより高い時間枠から計算された平均価格帯に戻ったときに閉じられます。それがコード化される方法のために、指標は高ボラティリティと強いトレンドの市場か
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
インディケータ
発見が困難で頻度が少ないため、分岐は最も信頼できる取引シナリオの1つです。このインジケーターは、お気に入りのオシレーターを使用して、通常の隠れた分岐点を自動的に見つけてスキャンします。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 取引が簡単 通常の隠れた発散を見つけます 多くのよく知られている発振器をサポート ブレイクアウトに基づいて取引シグナルを実装します 適切なストップロスおよび利益レベルを表示します 設定可能なオシレーターパラメーター カスタマイズ可能な色とサイズ バー単位でサイズ別に分岐をフィルタリング パフォーマンス統計を実装します 電子メール/音声/視覚アラートを実装します 幅広い市場の見通しを提供するために、異なるオシレーターを使用して、干渉なしで同じチャートにインジケーターを何度もロードできます。このインジケーターは、次のオシレーターをサポートしています。 RSI CCI MACD オスマ 確率的 勢い 素晴らしい発振器 加速器発振器 ウィリアムズパーセントレンジ 相対活力指数 特に外国為替市場では、
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
インディケータ
推測をやめて、統計的優位性を持って取引を始めましょう 株価指数はFXとは異なる動きをします。決まったセッションがあり、オーバーナイトでギャップが発生し、予測可能な統計パターンに従います。このインジケーターは、DAX、S&P 500、ダウ・ジョーンズなどの指数を自信を持って取引するために必要な確率データを提供します。 何が違うのか ほとんどのインジケーターは何が起こったかを示します。このインジケーターは次に何が起こる可能性が高いかを示します。毎取引日、インジケーターは100日間のヒストリカルデータに対して現在のセットアップを分析します。類似のギャップ、類似のオープニングポジションを持つ日を見つけ、価格が主要なレベルに到達した頻度を正確に計算します。ギャップが埋まるか、昨日の高値がテストされるかの推測はもう必要ありません。実際のデータに基づいた正確なパーセンテージが得られます。 すべての入力パラメータを説明した完全なマニュアルはこちら： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 優れたセットアップを見つけるための戦略ガイドはこちら： https:/
作者のその他のプロダクト
Opened Position Info
Miroslav Vokaty
インディケータ
The indicator summarizes all open positions. Settings: HeaderTextColor = Yellow;     // Header text color FooterTextColor = Yellow;     // Text color in totals ProfitColorPositive = Lime;   // Color for gain values ProfitColorNegative = Red;    // Color for loss values SeparatorColor = Gray;        // Color for separators FontSize = 12;                  // Text size LineSpacing = 15;               // Line spacing FontName = "Courier New";    // Font name TableCorner = 0;                // 0: Top
FREE
RangePower Index
Miroslav Vokaty
インディケータ
RangePower Index is an MT4 indicator that accurately measures the strength of currencies, indices, gold and oil based on their daily range. Thanks to this, you will immediately know which assets have real momentum and which, on the contrary, are losing strength. Daily range analysis (high–low) for currencies, indices, gold and oil Quick visualization of the strongest and weakest assets With RangePower Index you will gain a clear competitive advantage - trade only where there is real market
FREE
SMartPlus
Miroslav Vokaty
エキスパート
この単純なEAは、遅かれ早かれ各取引可能な商品が上下の動きを生み出すという事実に基づいてシステム用に作成されます。 最初のエントリーは常に「ベースロット」フィールドに入力されたボリュームのヘッジ（買いと売り）の形で行われます。 次のエントリのボリュームは、[ロット指数]フィールドに入力された値によって異なります 例：最初のエントリは0.01ロット、ロット指数= 2、次のエントリは0.02になります。 次のレベルのエントリの距離は、[ステップグリッドとポイント]フィールドで設定されます 例：最初の入力は1.27520、「ステップグリッドとポイント」= 300、次の入力は上に移動する場合は1.27820、下に移動する場合は1.27220になります。 「TakeProfitas Account Currency」フィールドで設定された値に達するまで、取引は常に利益の方向に追加されます。その後、特定の製品のすべてのポジションが閉じられ、サイクル全体が再開されます。 取引は、ペアの現在のボラティリティ（数分から数日）に応じて、さまざまな長さのサイクルで行われます。 システムテスト（DEMO）
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信