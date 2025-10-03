Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MT5
Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Type: Custom Technical Trading Indicator
Level: Intermediate
Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)
Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
What Does This Indicator Do?
The Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MT5 is a powerful Price Action + Volume tool.
When a sequence of consecutive candles closes higher, the indicator builds an up wave and generates a buy signal.
When the market structure changes and candles start closing lower, it creates a down wave and generates a sell signal.
This makes it simple to:
Identify trend reversals
Capture breakouts
Follow market momentum in any instrument
Settings & Parameters
Trend Detection Length – number of candles used to define trend shifts
Downtrend Histograms – option to display bearish waves below zero
Additional Parameters:
Tester Settings – for backtesting & strategy optimization
Alert Settings – real-time alerts and notifications on every signal
Benefits of Using This Indicator
Accurate Reversal Detection – highlights potential reversal and continuation zones in trending or ranging markets
Universal Application – works seamlessly on all markets: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices
Boosts Confidence – clear buy/sell signals help traders improve entries and exits
User-Friendly – designed for both intermediate and professional traders
Versatile Tool – combine with moving averages, support & resistance, or other technical indicators for stronger trading strategies
Why Choose This Indicator?
The Weis Wave Volume Indicator for MT5 brings clarity to price action by merging wave analysis with volume, giving traders a professional tool to anticipate market moves.
Add it to your trading arsenal today and enhance your trend analysis, entry timing, and risk management.