Scorpion 73 Bot
- Yardımcı programlar
- Eslam Salman
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
✨ Scorpion 73 Bot – User Manual ✨ MT5
📌 Version: 1.0 | 👤 Author: Salman (Signalsview.com) | 📅 Sep 1, 2025
📖 Contents
1️⃣ Overview
2️⃣ Installation & Setup
3️⃣ Main Control Panel ⚙️
4️⃣ Multi-Pair Monitor 📊
5️⃣ Trades Panel 🎛️
6️⃣ Stop Loss & Profit Lock 🛡️
7️⃣ Account Info 💰
8️⃣ Best Practices 🧠
9️⃣ FAQs ❓
🚀 1. Overview
Scorpion 73 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) 🤖 acting as a trader’s command center:
⚡ Fast execution & automation
🎛️ Full trade/order control
🛡️ Advanced risk tools (hedge, max lot, SL/TP)
👀 Clear dashboard: equity, margin, exposure
⚠️ Risk Notice: Always test on demo first
⚙️ 2. Setup
-
Copy Scorpion73Bot.ex5 → MQL5/Experts
-
Enable AutoTrading 🟢
-
Attach EA → Allow Algo Trading ✅
-
Adjust inputs: Lot_Size, Step, Order_Count, MaxNetLot, AutoHedge
📊 3. Main Control Panel
-
Buy/Sell lots & profits
-
One-click trade execution
-
Close trades, pending, or all at once
-
Hedge & auto-hedge tools
📈 4. Multi-Pair Monitor
-
Track all pairs in one panel
-
Profit per symbol & total profit
-
Auto-close at target or close all
🎛️ 5. Trades Control Panel
-
Full trade list per symbol
-
One-click close per trade
-
Scroll for multiple orders
🛡️ 6. Stop Loss & Profit Lock
-
Breakeven, trailing stop, profit lock
-
Auto BE/TP
-
Notifications with results
💰 7. Account Info
-
Balance, Equity, Margin
-
Free Margin & Margin Level %
-
Spread monitor
🧠 8. Best Practices
-
Test on demo first
-
Use Max Net Lot & Auto Hedge wisely
-
Reset after removing SL
❓ 9. FAQs
-
EA not loading? Enable AutoTrading
-
Invalid Stops? Adjust Step / broker rules
-
Missing lines? Refresh chart
-
Panels misplaced? Adjust X/Y
📩 Support: [T.me/DrEslamSalman]
✨ End of Manual ✨