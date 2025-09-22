Scorpion 73 Bot

✨ Scorpion 73 Bot – User Manual ✨ MT5

📌 Version: 1.0 | 👤 Author: Salman (Signalsview.com) | 📅 Sep 1, 2025

📖 Contents

1️⃣ Overview
2️⃣ Installation & Setup
3️⃣ Main Control Panel ⚙️
4️⃣ Multi-Pair Monitor 📊
5️⃣ Trades Panel 🎛️
6️⃣ Stop Loss & Profit Lock 🛡️
7️⃣ Account Info 💰
8️⃣ Best Practices 🧠
9️⃣ FAQs ❓

🚀 1. Overview

Scorpion 73 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) 🤖 acting as a trader’s command center:
⚡ Fast execution & automation
🎛️ Full trade/order control
🛡️ Advanced risk tools (hedge, max lot, SL/TP)
👀 Clear dashboard: equity, margin, exposure
⚠️ Risk Notice: Always test on demo first

⚙️ 2. Setup

  1. Copy Scorpion73Bot.ex5 → MQL5/Experts

  2. Enable AutoTrading 🟢

  3. Attach EA → Allow Algo Trading ✅

  4. Adjust inputs: Lot_Size, Step, Order_Count, MaxNetLot, AutoHedge

📊 3. Main Control Panel

  • Buy/Sell lots & profits

  • One-click trade execution

  • Close trades, pending, or all at once

  • Hedge & auto-hedge tools

📈 4. Multi-Pair Monitor

  • Track all pairs in one panel

  • Profit per symbol & total profit

  • Auto-close at target or close all

🎛️ 5. Trades Control Panel

  • Full trade list per symbol

  • One-click close per trade

  • Scroll for multiple orders

🛡️ 6. Stop Loss & Profit Lock

  • Breakeven, trailing stop, profit lock

  • Auto BE/TP

  • Notifications with results

💰 7. Account Info

  • Balance, Equity, Margin

  • Free Margin & Margin Level %

  • Spread monitor

🧠 8. Best Practices

  • Test on demo first

  • Use Max Net Lot & Auto Hedge wisely

  • Reset after removing SL

❓ 9. FAQs

  • EA not loading? Enable AutoTrading

  • Invalid Stops? Adjust Step / broker rules

  • Missing lines? Refresh chart

  • Panels misplaced? Adjust X/Y

📩 Support: [T.me/DrEslamSalman]

✨ End of Manual ✨



