The "POSITION FINDER " indicator visually combines custom Fibonacci retracement levels with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) overlay to highlight important price zones and momentum signals on the chart. It marks key support and resistance areas derived from recent highs and lows, and displays RSI values to help spot possible overbought and oversold conditions, along with buy and sell signals for easier market analysis

The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1, M5 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading EUR,USD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets as well.



