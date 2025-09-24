Trade Panel EA with Integrated Statistics

Trade Panel v77.66 with Integrated Statistics EA

Trade Panel v77.66 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a professional trading interface with integrated statistical analysis, risk management, and automated trading capabilities. This all-in-one solution transforms MT5 into a comprehensive trading workstation with institutional-grade features.

Trade Panel EA represents a comprehensive trading solution that combines manual trading flexibility with automated risk management and technical analysis tools, all within a highly customizable and user-friendly interface.


🎯 Core Trading Features 1. Dual Trading Modes

  • Real Mode: Direct execution through MT5 broker
  • Virtual Mode: Simulated order system for testing strategies
  • Persistent mode selection (saved between sessions)
  • Visual mode indicators with color coding
2. Order Execution System
  • Market Orders: One-click BUY/SELL execution
  • Pending Orders:
    • Buy Stop/Sell Stop
    • Buy Limit/Sell Limit
  • Auto-slippage calculation based on symbol type (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)
  • Execution speed tracking with millisecond precision
  • Average execution time calculation
3. Virtual Order System
  • Create virtual pending orders with drag-to-adjust pricing
  • Visual representation with colored lines and labels
  • Automatic execution when price triggers
  • Maximum 100 virtual orders supported
  • Delete/modify virtual orders via interface
4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit (VSL/VTP)
  • Independent SL/TP levels not visible to broker
  • Visual alerts when VSL/VTP levels are hit
  • Automatic position closure at virtual levels
  • Real-time P&L calculation for each level
  • Drag-to-adjust functionality
  • Audio alerts (different sounds for VSL vs VTP hits)
📊 Risk Management System 1. Position Sizing Calculator
  • Risk-based lot calculation (% of account)
  • Auto-calculation when SL price is set
  • Manual lot size override option
  • Min/Max lot size limits
  • Lot step normalization
2. Advanced Risk Controls
  • Three risk levels: Conservative (0.5%), Moderate (1.5%), Aggressive (3%)
  • Maximum daily loss limit
  • Maximum weekly loss limit
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Emergency stop button
  • Consecutive loss protection
  • Maximum open positions limit
  • Daily trade count limit
3. Risk Monitoring
  • Real-time drawdown tracking
  • Daily/Weekly P&L monitoring
  • Consecutive loss counter
  • Risk status indicator with color coding
  • Automatic trading suspension when limits reached
📈 Statistics Panel 1. Performance Metrics
  • Today's P&L
  • Yesterday's P&L
  • Weekly P&L
  • Monthly P&L
  • Total P&L
  • Win rate calculation
  • Average win/loss amounts
  • Profit factor
  • Expectancy
2. Trading Analytics
  • Best/Worst trade tracking
  • Maximum drawdown calculation
  • Win/Loss streaks monitoring
  • Current streak display
  • ROI calculation
3. Open Positions Display
  • Real-time position listing (up to 10 positions)
  • Individual P&L for each position
  • Position details (symbol, type, lot, open price)
  • Total summary (count, volume, P&L)
  • Sorted by opening time
🔧 Automated Trading Features 1. Break-Even System
  • Automatic SL adjustment to entry price
  • Customizable trigger distance (points)
  • Offset from entry price setting
  • Position-by-position tracking
2. Trailing Stop
  • Dynamic stop loss adjustment
  • Configurable trailing distance
  • Step-based movement
  • Individual position tracking
3. Trailing Profit Levels (TPL)
  • 4-level profit protection system
  • Progressive SL adjustment at profit milestones
  • Customizable trigger and target levels
  • Visual notifications
  • Per-position level tracking
📐 Technical Analysis Integration 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)
  • 4 timeframe analysis (M30, H1, H4, D1)
  • Moving Average trend detection
  • RSI momentum analysis
  • Trend alignment scoring
  • Visual dashboard with color coding
  • Signal generation (BULLISH/BEARISH/MIXED)
2. Support/Resistance Levels
  • Swing high/low detection
  • Multiple detection methods (Fractal, Swing, Volume)
  • Zone width configuration
  • Minimum touches validation
  • Nearest S/R display
  • Visual lines on chart
3. Pivot Points
  • Multiple calculation methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie)
  • R1, R2, R3 resistance levels
  • S1, S2, S3 support levels
  • Daily/Weekly/Monthly timeframes
  • Visual representation on chart
4. Volume Analysis
  • Volume moving average calculation
  • High volume detection
  • Volume threshold alerts
  • Real-time volume monitoring
5. Divergence Detection
  • Multiple indicators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI)
  • Bullish/Bearish divergence identification
  • Lookback period configuration
  • Alert system
🎨 User Interface Features 1. Main Trading Panel
  • Customizable position (4 corners)
  • Dark theme with configurable colors
  • Real-time clock and date display
  • Account type indicator
  • License status display
  • Algo trading status indicator
2. Quick Controls
  • Lot size quick presets (0.01, 0.1, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0)
  • One-click hedge function
  • Reverse position tool
  • Scale-in options (25%, 50%, 100%)
  • Scale-out options (25%, 50%, 75%)
  • Partial close buttons (25%, 50%, 75%)
3. Template System
  • 3 preset templates (Scalping, Day Trade, Swing)
  • Custom template creation
  • Save/Load functionality
  • Quick template application
  • SL/TP point configuration
🛠️ Position Management 1. Close Functions
  • Close all positions
  • Close by type (Buy/Sell)
  • Close profitable positions only
  • Close losing positions only
  • Partial position closure
  • Emergency close all
2. Modification Tools
  • Individual position SL/TP modification
  • Batch SL/TP modification
  • Remove all SL/TP
  • Real SL/TP setting (broker-side)
  • Virtual SL/TP setting (client-side)
3. Position Display
  • Real-time position lines on chart
  • Draggable position labels
  • P&L display for each position
  • Entry price visualization
  • Position information tooltips
⚙️ Configuration & Settings 1. Working Hours
  • Configurable trading days
  • Time-based trading restrictions
  • Automatic trading suspension outside hours
2. Alert System
  • Trade execution alerts
  • VSL/VTP hit notifications
  • Risk limit warnings
  • Visual alert windows
  • Sound alerts (customizable)
  • Alert duration settings
3. License System
  • License key validation
  • Expiry date/time checking
  • Demo mode for unlicensed use
  • Account binding capability
📊 Real-Time Monitoring 1. Account Information
  • Balance/Equity display
  • Open positions count
  • Pending orders count
  • Virtual orders count
  • Profit/Loss position counts
2. Market Information
  • Bid/Ask prices
  • Spread monitoring
  • Symbol information
  • Nearest S/R levels
  • Current pivot level
3. Performance Tracking
  • Execution speed display
  • Average execution time
  • Slippage monitoring
  • Connection status
🔐 Safety Features 1. Order Validation
  • Price validation for pending orders
  • SL/TP validity checking
  • Risk/Reward ratio validation
  • Margin requirement checking
2. System Protection
  • Maximum lot size limits
  • Minimum lot size enforcement
  • Working hours enforcement
  • Algo trading status verification
3. Error Handling
  • Comprehensive error logging
  • Retry mechanisms
  • Fallback procedures
  • User notifications
📱 Advanced Features 1. Multi-Position Selection
  • Hierarchical position selection dialogs
  • Batch operations support
  • Individual position targeting
  • Up to 10 position handling
2. Event Management
  • Mouse event handling
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Drag-and-drop functionality
  • Chart event processing
3. Visual Enhancements
  • Color-coded profit/loss
  • Gradient backgrounds
  • Transparency settings
  • Z-order management
  • Dynamic label positioning


