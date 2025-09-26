Horizontal Grid
- Göstergeler
- Pakorn Prucpirojnakul
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Güncellendi: 26 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Horizontal Grid Indicator
This is a simple utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws a customizable horizontal grid directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders visualize price levels, support/resistance zones, and potential profit targets at fixed pip intervals.
Key Features
-
Customizable Spacing: You can set the distance between the lines in pips (e.g., every 50 pips or X pips).
-
Dynamic and Adaptive: The grid automatically adjusts to what you see on the screen, drawing lines only in the visible price range as you scroll and zoom.
-
Visual Customization: You can change the color, style (dotted, solid, etc.), and thickness of the grid lines to match your chart's theme.
-
The indicator draws horizontal line above and below from the current price( round to the closet price which has last digit is zero.)