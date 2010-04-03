Stochastic Zigzag

The Stochastic ZigZag is a powerful and intuitive indicator designed to identify significant market swing points with a high degree of reliability.

By integrating the Stochastic Oscillator, this indicator plots swing highs and lows only after they are validated by a clear shift in market momentum by using Stochastic overbought and oversold zone.

Features:

  • Stochastic Confirmation: Uses momentum to filter out insignificant price movements.

  • Simple Chart Visualization: Draws clear trend lines connecting confirmed highs and lows.

This tool is perfect for traders who rely on market structure for identifying trends, support/resistance, or chart patterns like Head and Shoulders or Double Tops/Bottoms.


