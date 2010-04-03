Horizontal Grid

Horizontal Grid Indicator

This is a simple utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws a customizable horizontal grid directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders visualize price levels, support/resistance zones, and potential profit targets at fixed pip intervals.

Key Features

  • Customizable Spacing: You can set the distance between the lines in pips (e.g., every 50 pips).

  • Dynamic and Adaptive: The grid automatically adjusts to what you see on the screen, drawing lines only in the visible price range as you scroll and zoom.

  • Visual Customization: You can change the color, style (dotted, solid, etc.), and thickness of the grid lines to match your chart's theme.


