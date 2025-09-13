SmartCompensator
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Aleksandr Khleborodov
- Sürüm: 9.1
- Güncellendi: 13 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Short Description (for MQL Market)
The SmartCompensator Expert Advisor is a grid trading algorithm with an intelligent drawdown compensation function.
It automatically builds order grids, manages lot size and distance between trades, and uses partial or full closure of losing positions by equity profits, reducing pressure on the deposit.
Built-in trailing stop protects profits, while the info panel displays key statistics directly on the chart.
Detailed Description and Features
Grid trading engine for BUY and SELL directions.
Flexible distance between orders with expansion coefficient.
Lot management (fixed starting lot + lot step increase).
-
🔧 Main Settings
MainTF — working timeframe for analysis (default XAUUSD H1).
StartLot — minimal lot for the first order.
LotStep — lot increase multiplier in the grid.
GridDistance — starting distance between orders (in points).
DistanceMultiplier — expansion factor for grid spacing.
MaxGridLevels — maximum number of orders in the grid.
MagicNumber — unique identifier for EA trades.
📉 Risk Management
MaxDrawdownPercent — critical drawdown (in %) when all trades are closed.
EnablePartialCompensation — enable loss compensation function (true/false).
CompensationPercent — percentage of equity allocated for compensation.
EnablePartialClose — whether trades are closed partially or fully.
📈 Trailing Stop
UseTrailingStop — enable trailing stop (true/false).
TrailingStart — minimal profit (in points) to activate trailing.
TrailingDistance — distance from price to stop level (in points).
📊 Info Panel
ShowStatisticsPanel — show/hide information panel on the chart.
Partial loss compensation: automatically closes part of losing trades using equity profit.
Input Parameters (Inputs)
Option for full closure of all trades when critical drawdown is reached.
Built-in trailing stop for profit protection.
Information panel: balance, equity, number of orders, profit/loss, Buy/Sell volumes.
Works on all pairs, recommended on M15–H1.
👉 Contact in Telegram: https://t.me/smartcompensator