SmartCompensator

Short Description (for MQL Market)

The SmartCompensator Expert Advisor is a grid trading algorithm with an intelligent drawdown compensation function.
It automatically builds order grids, manages lot size and distance between trades, and uses partial or full closure of losing positions by equity profits, reducing pressure on the deposit.
Built-in trailing stop protects profits, while the info panel displays key statistics directly on the chart.

Detailed Description and Features

  • Grid trading engine for BUY and SELL directions.

  • Flexible distance between orders with expansion coefficient.

  • Lot management (fixed starting lot + lot step increase).

  •  

    🔧 Main Settings

    • MainTF — working timeframe for analysis (default XAUUSD H1).

    • StartLot — minimal lot for the first order.

    • LotStep — lot increase multiplier in the grid.

    • GridDistance — starting distance between orders (in points).

    • DistanceMultiplier — expansion factor for grid spacing.

    • MaxGridLevels — maximum number of orders in the grid.

    • MagicNumber — unique identifier for EA trades.

    📉 Risk Management

    • MaxDrawdownPercent — critical drawdown (in %) when all trades are closed.

    • EnablePartialCompensation — enable loss compensation function (true/false).

    • CompensationPercent — percentage of equity allocated for compensation.

    • EnablePartialClose — whether trades are closed partially or fully.

    📈 Trailing Stop

    • UseTrailingStop — enable trailing stop (true/false).

    • TrailingStart — minimal profit (in points) to activate trailing.

    • TrailingDistance — distance from price to stop level (in points).

    📊 Info Panel

    • ShowStatisticsPanel — show/hide information panel on the chart.

    Partial loss compensation: automatically closes part of losing trades using equity profit.

  • Input Parameters (Inputs)

  • Option for full closure of all trades when critical drawdown is reached.

  • Built-in trailing stop for profit protection.

  • Information panel: balance, equity, number of orders, profit/loss, Buy/Sell volumes.

  • Works on all pairs, recommended on M15–H1.

👉 Contact in Telegram: https://t.me/smartcompensator

Prodotti consigliati
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Pips Factory Expert Advisor
Juan Manuel Mendez Rodriguez
Experts
This EA is based on a Moving Average and the Parabolic SAR indicator . REQUIRED EA CONDITIONS ; 1) ENTER BUY POSITION WHEN BUY SIGNAL IS DETECTED 2) CLOSE THE BUY TRADE WHEN A SELL SIGNAL IS DETECTED AND OPEN A      SELL POSITION. 3) CLOSE THE SELL POSITION WHEN A BUY SIGNAL IS DETECTED. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS ; 1) OPEN A BUY POSITION WHEN THE PARABOLIC SAR IS BELOW THE MA's. 2) OPEN A SELL POSITION WHEN THE PARABOLIC SAR IS ABOVE THE MA's.
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Max ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
InvestorPRO
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix è un potente robot di trading per MetaTrader 4 progettato per il trading automatico nei mercati finanziari. Combina un algoritmo adattivo di gestione del capitale con strategie avanzate di analisi di mercato, rendendolo uno strumento ideale sia per i principianti che per i trader professionisti. Vantaggi principali Algoritmo adattivo : Gestione automatica dei lotti in base al saldo del conto. Supporto multivaluta : Possibilità di operare contemporaneamente su più coppie di valute. Ge
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
Experts
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
The Top king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Experts
Introducing Our Smart Gold/USD Expert Advisor Works on the 15-minute chart with precision. ️ How it works: It doesn’t trade immediately. Instead, it waits for a strong movement in the previous 4 candles. Once the market enters the oscillation zone after that move, the expert activates — targeting the most profitable moments. The secret? It only trades when conditions are ideal — after volatility, during price stabilization. This approach improves accuracy, reduces risk, and boosts profit
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Il robot utilizza la strategia di trading per rompere le linee dell'indicatore delle bande di Bollinger. L'essenza di questa strategia risiede nella costante analisi delle linee dell'indicatore e nella ricerca dei punti di rottura più efficaci per le sue linee. Quando il prezzo rompe la linea dell'indicatore in una delle direzioni, il robot apre un'operazione in quella direzione e inizia a seguirla.Ma il robot non apre operazioni ogni volta che le linee dell'indicatore vengono interrotte, ma so
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Bunnahabhain
Rustem Ibraev
1 (2)
Experts
Bunnahabhain is an unique Expert Advisor that uses an arbitrage system. Multi-currency Expert Advisor makes it less vulnerable to market fluctuations. The trading system can work with both large and small deposits. Do not forget to write to me in private messages, I am ready to help each buyer and suggest about the adviser's work. Unfortunately, MT4 does not provide the ability to test multi-currency EAs. PROMOTION PRICE 30% SALE NO MARTINGALE. NO GRID. NO AVERAGING!!! Please if you have any q
Experts Advisors Bima
David Antonius
Experts
Meet BIMA — your elite scalping weapon, forged for traders who demand precision, power, and profit in every tick of the market. BIMA isn’t just a trading robot — it’s a relentless market predator. Designed to hunt opportunities in the smallest price fluctuations, BIMA strikes with split-second execution and unshakable discipline. Every move is calculated, every entry is timed to perfection, and every exit is backed by a smart, adaptive algorithm that reads the market like an open book. Engineer
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Trend rollback ea
Ivan Lysenkov
Experts
Trend rollback ea -  полностью автоматический эксперт, для валютной пары GBPUSD  Тайм фрейм M15 . Советник использует два авторских индикатора, 1 индикатор определяет направления тренда, 2 рисует канал. Советник открывает сделки, когда цена выходит за уровни канала  (торговля по тренду) , после убытка  робот будет удваивать лот , чтобы быстрее выйти в плюс. Советник не удваивает лот после каждого убытка, для того чтобы не было большой просадки баланса. Также советник использует фильтры ,  для бо
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
Experts
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
Sunset EA
Trevor Schuil
Experts
The Sunset EA is a fully automatic strategy for scalping near the end of each trading day. The strategy is based on the standard envelopes indicator. The strategy is able to maintain a high win rate while keeping a low draw down. T here are no complications to the strategy. One trade at a time. It simply opens and closes the trade, no pending order, no trailing stop and the profit and stop levels are dynamically mapped based on the current market conditions. The expert advisor will place the st
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Experts
EZ Volchok is a fully automated grid expert advisor that opens orders at moments of a trend reversal. The basis for finding the entry points are the author’s indicators based on Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the deal, the grid system will control the trading process. Benefits and features Fully automated and does not require extra attention Suitable for working with any brokers Minimum recommended deposit is $ 2000 (can be used on cent accou
Neurone
Sergey Rashevskiy
Experts
Neurone is a trend strategy based on neural network analysis. Strategy Description The strategy is based on the algorithm of a self-learning neural network. The idea of the algorithm was taken from a famous demonstration of artificial intelligence training in the game with 11 matches. The trading day is divided into 6 trading intervals, which are associated with the H4 candles. Each candle withing a day is a neuron. The history data associated with the neuron are passed as input for the neurons
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Vi presento il mio nuovo Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Questo EA utilizza il concetto di seguire le tendenze per condurre analisi di mercato, in questo modo ottimizza l'intero setup di trading in base al trend. Analizzando le tendenze di mercato con precisione durante l'inserimento delle transazioni, questo EA considera anche la zona Orderblock e il flusso degli ordini del mercato, rendendo l'analisi più accurata ed è per questo che questo Expert Advisor è considerato uno dei migliori p
NP Fincone
Mikita Borys
Experts
NP (Night Pirate) - Questo consigliere è uno Scalper basato su indicatori proprietari. Sistema di trading automatizzato per le coppie di valute più popolari GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD. Il consulente coglie i breakout di volatilità, sfruttando lo slancio del mercato a proprio vantaggio. Questo consulente multivaluta ha un algoritmo unico per l'elaborazione degli ordini. Caratteristiche: Alta% di operazioni vincenti Deposito minimo $ 100 Facile da configurare e utilizzare Ogni operazione ha uno stop l
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessenza di un approccio complesso, il cui obiettivo principale è un guadagno a lungo termine e realistico con rischi minimi per il trader. La base sono i concetti avanzati di trading in combinazione con l'apprendimento automatico, che si potenziano efficacemente a vicenda. Un'altra caratteristica unica è che il sistema non ha bisogno di essere ottimizzato, poiché questa funzione è affidata ai miei server. Il sistema implementa un trading conservativo e a lungo termine con minime perdite
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
Gold Trend Ai Ea
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
Experts
Gold Trend_EA_BOT is an automated trading software designed to maximize forex trading profits using advanced algorithms and risk management techniques. In order for the expert to work well with you and get the best results The indicator must be loaded with the news filter and  setfile   Link to download the news filter and indicator with setfile https://shorturl.at/pLT48    Recommendations : Use on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe  You can start to trade with $ 1000 Minimum initial Deposit The recommend
Reaper King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Sintesi Reaper King è un EA di breakout auto-ottimizzante per MT4: agisce una sola volta per candela, piazza pendenti su massimi/minimi chiave e gestisce le posizioni per barra con grande robustezza. Italiano Completamente automatico (0–2 input) Niente set-file · Non ottimizzare Adattivo al regime (ATR/spread) Punti forti Auto-ottimizzazione per timeframe : Auto-Snap + mapping adattivo basato su ATR → nessuna ottimizzazione esterna Breakout di massimi/minimi con buffer adattivo Bias del
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) apre una posizione quando il mercato inizia a muoversi durante la sessione di New York (volume più alto). In questo modo, il momentum viene mantenuto dal volume e possiamo raggiungere il Take Profit con alta probabilità in modo immediato. Segnale (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrata basata sul momentum durante la sessione di New York L'EA rileva l'impulso nascosto attraverso gli FVG (Fair Value Gaps) su timeframe inferiori. Quando l'impuls
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione