T Virus Sentiment Multimarket

T-Virus Sentiment (MT5) — Turn raw indicators into one decisive market “serum”

Concept. The T-Virus idea comes from biology: a single factor can “infect” a system and rapidly tilt its state. Markets behave the same way—one strong impulse spreads across timeframes and symbols until the whole structure turns risk-on or risk-off. T-Virus Sentiment captures that process by distilling seven proven signals into a single 0–100 “serum” gauge. When the “serum” crosses your buy/sell thresholds and market structure confirms, the tool prints buy/sell signal

So welcome again to one of my greatest innovations based on biology

This indicator has a very high success rate

N/B YOU MUST CHECK THE WIN RATE IN THE PANEL SO THAT YOU IDENTIFY THE BEST MARKET OPPORTUNITIES. IN THE SCREENSSHOT, YOU SEE I HAD A WIN RATE OF 86% ON H1 HENCE I CAN CONSIDER THE SIGNALS I RECEIVE FOR THIS TIMEFRAME.

YOU CAN CHANGE SigMode in the input so that work with one that suits your needs eg aggressive, moderate, conservative

What it does (at a glance)

Blends 7 signals into one score: RSI, EMA stack (9/21/50/100/200/250), MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and OBV.

RSI, EMA stack (9/21/50/100/200/250), MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and OBV. Clean, professional panel: Serum gauge, chip badges per signal, compact stats, and Buy/Sell pressure bars (volume-weighted close location).

Serum gauge, chip badges per signal, compact stats, and (volume-weighted close location). Micro backtest metrics: On the last set of signals the panel shows Win% , AvgR , MFE/MAE —fast reality-check, no tester required.

On the last set of signals the panel shows , , —fast reality-check, no tester required. Multi-market scanner: Monitor up to 8 symbols/timeframes from one chart; get instant BUY/SELL/WAIT status with serum readouts. You can add any symbols you want in the input

Monitor up to 8 symbols/timeframes from one chart; get instant status with serum readouts. You can add any symbols you want in the input Heat map of recent sentiment: See how conviction evolved across the latest bars at a glance.

See how conviction evolved across the latest bars at a glance. Alerts your way: Popup, sound, push, and email.

Why it sells traders on the entry (and keeps them in the trade)

Most tools show one indicator and leave you to reconcile the rest. T-Virus Sentiment does the heavy lifting: it scores each component, weights the overall “health” (serum), and only promotes a signal to BUY/SELL if:

Serum is beyond your threshold (e.g., ≥58 for longs or ≤42 for shorts),

Candle shows internal buy/sell pressure (close location),

Trend quality is present (ADX filter),

Enough of the 7 subsystems agree (bulls vs. bears count).

That combination dramatically cuts false positives and gives you actionable entries with risk already mapped (SL/TP in R).

Key features (details)

Serum gauge (0–100): Intuitive green-to-red scale of market conviction.

Intuitive green-to-red scale of market conviction. Signal chips: Instant state of RSI, EMA, MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, OBV. Hover for tooltips.

Instant state of RSI, EMA, MACD, ADX/DI, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, OBV. Hover for tooltips. Buy/Sell pressure bars: Volume-weighted close location algorithm clarifies who’s winning the last N bars.

Volume-weighted close location algorithm clarifies who’s winning the last N bars. Micro backtest panel: Last signals summarized as Win% , AvgR , MFE/MAE (in R) —great for quick optimization.

Last signals summarized as , , —great for quick optimization. Scanner card: Up to 8 markets; each row shows (BUY/SELL/WAIT) + serum % so you can rotate attention instantly.

Up to 8 markets; each row shows + serum % so you can rotate attention instantly. Heat map: Compact history of serum to spot building momentum or fading trends.

How to trade with it (simple playbook)

Use the on-chart plan: Place SL at the red line, scale at TP1, trail or exit at TP2. Respect the trend filter: Default ADX ≥ 15 helps avoid chop. Add your edge: Combine with S/R, session timing, or news discipline for best results.

Works for scalping, intraday, and swing on Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Stocks across all MT5 timeframes.

Inputs you’ll actually use

Signal logic: BuyEnter/BuyExit/SellEnter/SellExit, ADXMin, RSI length, MACD (12/26/9), EMA stack (9–250), Ichimoku (9/26/52), Bollinger (20, 2).

BuyEnter/BuyExit/SellEnter/SellExit, ADXMin, RSI length, MACD (12/26/9), EMA stack (9–250), Ichimoku (9/26/52), Bollinger (20, 2). Arrows & visuals: ShowArrows, ATR-based offset, colors, widths.

ShowArrows, ATR-based offset, colors, widths. SL/TP engine: SwingLookback, ATRperiod, ATRmultSL, label placement (PlanLabelShiftBars).

SwingLookback, ATRperiod, ATRmultSL, label placement (PlanLabelShiftBars). Scanner: Symbols CSV (editable), timeframe, refresh rate.

Symbols CSV (editable), timeframe, refresh rate. Panel & theme: Position, size, colors, mascot, grid theme toggle.

Position, size, colors, mascot, grid theme toggle. Heat map: Length, columns, size and offsets.

Length, columns, size and offsets. Alerts: Popup / sound / push / email with custom WAV.

Quick start

Attach to any chart. (Optional) Edit SymbolsCSV to your watchlist (e.g., XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD,…). Keep defaults or tune thresholds to your style. Trade the arrows using the printed SL/TP plan and your money management.

FAQ

Is this an EA?

This is a non-repainting MT5 indicator that provides signals and a trade plan. Use it standalone for discretionary trading or wire its logic into your own EA.

Will it work on gold/crypto/indices?

Yes—any MT5 symbol and timeframe supported by your broker.

Does it place trades automatically?

No. It equips you with entries, SL/TP levels, alerts, and stats; you place/manage orders (or connect to your EA).

Risk notice

Trading involves risk. No indicator guarantees profit. Use proper position sizing and test settings on a demo before going live.

Bring order to indicator chaos.

T-Virus Sentiment turns seven voices into one clear verdict—then hands you the plan to execute it. Attach, wait for the arrow, and trade the structure with discipline.



