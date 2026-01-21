Boleta Meta5

Revolutionize your trading with our new Chart Trading Order Form, a tool designed to bring maximum speed and precision directly to your chart. Forget complicated traditional order forms; now, execution is intuitive: simply hold SHIFT and click for Buy orders, or CTRL and click for Sell orders, instantly placing your entries where the market is.





The tool offers Intelligent Execution, automatically interpreting the position of your click relative to the current price to determine whether the order will be Limit or Stop, eliminating common operational errors. Keep your chart organized and clear with Full Customization, allowing you to edit the colors of the entry and exit lines according to your visual preference.





In addition, Risk Management is flexible and robust, allowing you to configure your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels in both points and exact financial value ($), perfectly adapting to your capital strategy. Get ready to elevate your trading: future implementations and advanced tools will be available soon!