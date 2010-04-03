Breakout Shift Trader

Breakout Shift Trader – MT5 Indicator

Trade Like the Market Architects — Not the Victims.

Most traders are fighting blind against a rigged game. Market makers engineer false breakouts, liquidity grabs, and “stop hunts” that wipe out retail accounts in seconds. Breakout Shift Trader flips the script. This MT5 indicator decodes the footprints left by institutional manipulation and aligns your trades with the power brokers driving real price action.

Proven Results – Tested, Verified, Relentless

  • Net Profit: $114,674 on a $10,000 deposit (M15, AUDUSD, 4 years)

  • Win Rate: 87.76% of trades closed in profit

  • Sharpe Ratio: 10.86 (elite hedge-fund level risk-adjusted return)

  • Profit Factor: 3.11 — every $1 risked produced $3.11 return

  • Max Consecutive Wins: 21 (with $83,760 net profit streak)

These aren’t cherry-picked trades. This is a multi-year backtest with 99% modeling quality, covering over 100,000 bars and 6 million ticks.

How Breakout Shift Trader Gives You the Edge

  • Manipulation Detection: Identifies breakouts driven by liquidity grabs vs. genuine momentum.

  • Shift Recognition: Spots hidden trend shifts right after institutional stop-hunts.

  • Precision Entries: Avoids the traps that take down 90% of retail traders.

  • Universal Adaptability: Works across Forex, indices, and commodities where market manipulation is most prevalent.

  • Confidence to Execute: Clear signals reduce hesitation and second-guessing.

The Bottom Line

With Breakout Shift Trader, you’re no longer reacting to chaos — you’re executing with the very forces moving the market. Stop being the liquidity. Start being the one who profits from it.

Install today and turn market manipulation into your trading edge.


