Telegram Price Alert EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that sends notifications to Telegram when price reaches specified levels. The EA draws horizontal lines on the chart that can be dragged with mouse to change alert levels.

⚡ Key Features

📨 Send notifications to Telegram when price levels are hit

🎯 Interactive levels - drag lines with mouse to change levels

🎨 Visualization - colored lines on the chart

⚙️ Flexible configuration - individual settings for each level

🔔 Smart alerts - prevent duplicate notifications

📦 Installation

Step 1: Create Telegram Bot

Find @BotFather in Telegram Send /newbot command Follow instructions to create bot Save the token (looks like 123456789:ABCdefGHIJKlmnoPQRstuVWXYZ )

Step 2: Get Chat ID

Create a group or channel in Telegram Add your bot to it Send any message to the chat Go to this URL in browser: text https://api.telegram.org/botYOUR_TOKEN/getUpdates Find "chat":{"id":-1001234567890 in response - this is your Chat ID

Step 3: Configure MetaTrader 4

Tools → Options → Experts Advisors ✅ Allow DLL imports ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URLs Add to URL list: https://api.telegram.org

Step 4: Install Expert Advisor

Drag EA from Navigator window to chart

⚙️ Parameter Settings

Main Settings:

TelegramToken - your bot token

ChatID - chat ID for notifications

InitialPriceHigh - initial upper level

InitialPriceLow - initial lower level

AlertOnHigh - enable upper level alerts

AlertOnLow - enable lower level alerts

MessageText - message text

Display Settings:

LevelHighColor - upper line color

LevelLowColor - lower line color

LevelWidth - line thickness

LevelStyle - line style

ResetObjectsOnInit - reset objects on startup

🎮 How to Use

Set levels through input parameters Drag lines with mouse to change levels Click on line to reset alert flag Receive notifications in Telegram when price hits levels

🔧 Troubleshooting

Error 400 - check token and Chat ID

Error 401 - invalid bot token

Error 403 - bot blocked or no chat access

No notifications - check WebRequest settings in MT4

🚀 Additional Tips





Ensure bot is not blocked in the chat

Verify bot has permission to send messages

Use negative Chat ID for groups

📞 Support





If you encounter issues, please check:

Token and Chat ID correctness

WebRequest settings in MT4

Bot status in Telegram

Happy trading! 🎯



