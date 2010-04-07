Telegram Price Alert EA
- Utilitaires
- Sergey Fateev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Telegram Price Alert EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that sends notifications to Telegram when price reaches specified levels. The EA draws horizontal lines on the chart that can be dragged with mouse to change alert levels.
⚡ Key Features
-
📨 Send notifications to Telegram when price levels are hit
-
🎯 Interactive levels - drag lines with mouse to change levels
-
🎨 Visualization - colored lines on the chart
-
⚙️ Flexible configuration - individual settings for each level
-
🔔 Smart alerts - prevent duplicate notifications
📦 Installation
Step 1: Create Telegram Bot
-
Find @BotFather in Telegram
-
Send /newbot command
-
Follow instructions to create bot
-
Save the token (looks like 123456789:ABCdefGHIJKlmnoPQRstuVWXYZ )
Step 2: Get Chat ID
-
Create a group or channel in Telegram
-
Add your bot to it
-
Send any message to the chat
-
Go to this URL in browser:
-
Find "chat":{"id":-1001234567890 in response - this is your Chat ID
Step 3: Configure MetaTrader 4
-
Tools → Options → Experts Advisors
-
✅ Allow DLL imports
-
✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URLs
-
Add to URL list: https://api.telegram.org
Step 4: Install Expert Advisor
-
Drag EA from Navigator window to chart
⚙️ Parameter Settings
Main Settings:
-
TelegramToken - your bot token
-
ChatID - chat ID for notifications
-
InitialPriceHigh - initial upper level
-
InitialPriceLow - initial lower level
-
AlertOnHigh - enable upper level alerts
-
AlertOnLow - enable lower level alerts
-
MessageText - message text
Display Settings:
-
LevelHighColor - upper line color
-
LevelLowColor - lower line color
-
LevelWidth - line thickness
-
LevelStyle - line style
-
ResetObjectsOnInit - reset objects on startup
🎮 How to Use
-
Set levels through input parameters
-
Drag lines with mouse to change levels
-
Click on line to reset alert flag
-
Receive notifications in Telegram when price hits levels
🔧 Troubleshooting
-
Error 400 - check token and Chat ID
-
Error 401 - invalid bot token
-
Error 403 - bot blocked or no chat access
-
No notifications - check WebRequest settings in MT4
🚀 Additional Tips
-
Ensure bot is not blocked in the chat
-
Verify bot has permission to send messages
-
Use negative Chat ID for groups
📞 Support
If you encounter issues, please check:
-
Token and Chat ID correctness
-
WebRequest settings in MT4
-
Bot status in Telegram
Happy trading! 🎯