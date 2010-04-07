Telegram Price Alert EA

Telegram Price Alert EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that sends notifications to Telegram when price reaches specified levels. The EA draws horizontal lines on the chart that can be dragged with mouse to change alert levels.

⚡ Key Features

  • 📨 Send notifications to Telegram when price levels are hit

  • 🎯 Interactive levels - drag lines with mouse to change levels

  • 🎨 Visualization - colored lines on the chart

  • ⚙️ Flexible configuration - individual settings for each level

  • 🔔 Smart alerts - prevent duplicate notifications

📦 Installation

Step 1: Create Telegram Bot

  1. Find  @BotFather  in Telegram

  2. Send  /newbot  command

  3. Follow instructions to create bot

  4. Save the token (looks like  123456789:ABCdefGHIJKlmnoPQRstuVWXYZ )

Step 2: Get Chat ID

  1. Create a group or channel in Telegram

  2. Add your bot to it

  3. Send any message to the chat

  4. Go to this URL in browser:

  5. Find  "chat":{"id":-1001234567890  in response - this is your Chat ID

Step 3: Configure MetaTrader 4

  1. Tools → Options → Experts Advisors

  2.  Allow DLL imports

  3.  Allow WebRequest for listed URLs

  4. Add to URL list:  https://api.telegram.org

Step 4: Install Expert Advisor

  1. Drag EA from Navigator window to chart

⚙️ Parameter Settings

Main Settings:

  • TelegramToken - your bot token

  • ChatID - chat ID for notifications

  • InitialPriceHigh - initial upper level

  • InitialPriceLow - initial lower level

  • AlertOnHigh - enable upper level alerts

  • AlertOnLow - enable lower level alerts

  • MessageText - message text

Display Settings:

  • LevelHighColor - upper line color

  • LevelLowColor - lower line color

  • LevelWidth - line thickness

  • LevelStyle - line style

  • ResetObjectsOnInit - reset objects on startup

🎮 How to Use

  1. Set levels through input parameters

  2. Drag lines with mouse to change levels

  3. Click on line to reset alert flag

  4. Receive notifications in Telegram when price hits levels

🔧 Troubleshooting

  • Error 400 - check token and Chat ID

  • Error 401 - invalid bot token

  • Error 403 - bot blocked or no chat access

  • No notifications - check WebRequest settings in MT4

🚀 Additional Tips


  • Ensure bot is not blocked in the chat

  • Verify bot has permission to send messages

  • Use negative Chat ID for groups

📞 Support


If you encounter issues, please check:

  • Token and Chat ID correctness

  • WebRequest settings in MT4

  • Bot status in Telegram

Happy trading! 🎯


