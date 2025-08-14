📈 Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX - AutoProfit Pro Expert Advisor

Institutional-grade automated scalping & swing strategy for Forex, Gold, and Crypto.

Track the verified live performance of my TigrisWave Scalp FX AI and Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI expert advisors on MyFxbook

✨ MAJOR UPDATE: Now with Enhanced Long-Term Trading!

Earn at least 40% of your capital per month with our optimized swing trading algorithms.

The market changes every day.

The market changes every day. For crucial updates and to see the expert achieving amazing results on timeframes like M1, M5, or even H8, you must follow our Telegram channel.

✅ Low frequency, high probability – Only the strongest signals.

✅ No spam, just profit – Precision over quantity.

📌 Core Trading Rules

🚫 Avoid trading 15 min before high-impact news

✅ Resume 30 min after news for better entries

🚫 No FX trading during Asian session

🚫 Never use M5 for this EA (use M1/ M15+)

⚡ Key Features

🎯 Executes trades in correction phases & early trend reversals

📊 Identifies strong Supply & Demand zones

📏 VWAP-based profit-taking

💹 Optimized for Forex, Gold, and Crypto

🛡️ Built-in Risk Controls: News filter, spread filter, daily equity shield

📊 Optimal Parameters (Scalping Core)

Asset Timeframe Take Profit Stop Loss Lot Size Risk EUR/USD M15 70 140 0.20 0.8% EUR/USD M30 70 140 0.30 0.8%

USD/JPY M15 70 140 0.20 0.8% USD/JPY M30 70 140 0.30 0.8% GBP/JPY M15 70 140 0.20 0.8% GBP/JPY M30 70 140 0.20 0.8% XAU/USD M15 300 600 0.06 0.9%

XAU/USD

BTC/USD M30

M30 400

15,000 800

30,000 0.09

0.05 0.9%

1.5% BTC/USD H1 30,000 45,000 0.10 1.5%

🛡 Risk Management

Volatility Guard: Auto-lot reduction

Equity Shield: Hard stop at 5% daily drawdown

Session Lock: Avoids restricted hours

📈 Verified Performance

Backtest (2019-2024): ~95% Win Rate | ~40% Avg. Monthly Return

Live Track Record: $5,000 → $7,210 in 1 months (+44.2%)

⚙️ Setup & Support

Attach EA to chart (M1 for execution, M15+ for analysis) Set your risk (Default: 2% per trade) Enable Smart News Filter Run!

Requirements: MT4/MT5 Build 1400+, ECN/Raw Spread Account.

📍Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Powerful Trading Synergy: The Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX Expert pairs perfectly with the TigrisWave Scalp FX AI Expert for full market coverage.

🏜 Dubai: Executes long trades for 30-40% monthly profit .

🐅 TigrisWave: Captures short trades for 2-4% daily profit.

This duo creates a balanced, diversified strategy for consistent growth in all conditions.

