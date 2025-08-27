TigrisWave Scalp FX

5


🚀 TigrisWave Scalp FX AI - The 5-Minute Revolution is Here!


🎁 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get 1 MONTH FREE ACCESS to TigrisWave Scalp FX AI – Ends October 1, 2025!


Track the verified live performance of my TigrisWave Scalp FX AI and Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI expert advisors on MyFxbook:

Username: EddyRamos


Tired of complex strategies that underdeliver? Welcome to Scalp Rocket AI, the groundbreaking Expert Advisor that redefines modern trading. Designed for precision, high frequency, and automation, this EA thrives on the 5-minute chart and beyond.


💥 The Formula for Daily Success

TigrisWave Scalp FX AI Bot executes at least 5 high-probability trades per day. Our core philosophy is disciplined compounding—targeting 1% profit per trade, with strict risk controls for exponential growth.

🎯 TigrisWave Scalp FX AI Profit Calculator


Forex (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD)

Applies to all major and minor pairs.

Timeframe Take Profit Stop Loss Lot Size (per $500)




M15 80 Pips 160 Pips 0.30
M30 90 Pips 180 Pips 0.35
H1 100 Pips 200 Pips 0.40



XAU/USD (GOLD)

Optimized for commodity volatility.

Timeframe Take Profit Stop Loss Lot Size (per $500)


M15 300 Pips 600 Pips 0.07
M30 300 Pips 600 Pips 0.09
H1 350 Pips 700 Pips 0.12


The Rule: Add 5 pips to TP/SL and +0.01 lot for each higher timeframe (Gold).

BTC/USD (BITCOIN)

Optimized for commodity volatility.

Timeframe Take Profit Stop Loss Lot Size (per $500)


M30 20000 Pips 35000 Pips 0.07
H1 30000 Pips 42000 Pips 0.09
H4 35000 Pips 50000 Pips 0.12


Pro Tip: Manually trail your stop loss and move TP to free zones to lock in and maximize profits!

⚠️ CRITICAL TRADING RULES

  • 🚫 Avoid trading 15 minutes before high-impact news.
  • ✅ Enable EA only 30 minutes after news release.
  • ⏰ Use only M5 and higher timeframes — never M1.


🚨 Why TigrisWave Scalp FX AI is Unbeatable

  • 🔥 5+ trades daily – high-frequency without burnout
  • 💼 1% rule for sustainable compounding
  • 🌐 Supports Forex, Gold & Indices (M5–H1)
  • 🤖 AI-based market microstructure analysis
  • 🛡️ News filter, spread guard, volatility control, equity shield


🔗 Join Our Revolutionary Trading Community

Get signals, updates, tutorials, and direct support.

📈 Join Telegram Channel – It’s FREE


🔒 BONUS: Early members unlock access to TigrisWave Scalp FX — designed to generate 40% monthly returns!

⚙️ How to Start Your Revolution

  1. Attach EA to your chart (M5 or higher).
  2. Set account capital and select your asset.
  3. Enable built-in news filter for safety.
  4. Choose timeframe – EA auto-adjusts TP, SL, and lot.
  5. Go live and let the AI trade for you.

Requirements: MT4/MT5 | ECN/Raw Spread | Low Latency

📍 Disclaimer: Forex & CFD trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use a demo account to test strategies.



Powerful Trading Synergy: The Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX Expert pairs perfectly with the TigrisWave Scalp FX AI Expert for full market coverage.

  • 🏜 Dubai: Executes long trades for 30-40% monthly profit.

  • 🐅 TigrisWave: Captures short trades for 2-4% daily profit.

This duo creates a balanced, diversified strategy for consistent growth in all conditions.

⚠️ Essential: Subscribe to our Telegram channel for daily updates, time frame activation, and signals critical for performance.

🔔 Join Now: https://t.me/forex2tp

Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX Link





İncelemeler 4
H3CCI
41
H3CCI 2025.09.20 17:55 
 

“This scalping expert stands out with precise and reliable trade execution. When applied consistently, the results are steadily positive and contribute to sustainable account growth. The accompanying group is especially valuable, providing continuous support and direct exchange with other traders. A highly recommended tool for anyone seeking a powerful and professionally supported trading solution.”

Liang Guo
400
Liang Guo 2025.09.18 14:40 
 

very good

Sallom Alameddin Sallom
144
Sallom Alameddin Sallom 2025.09.02 14:12 
 

This is an excellent scalping expert – it executes trades with precision and consistency. The results speak for themselves, and profits keep growing steadily. All you need to do is follow the description and stay committed, and you’ll see the account performance improve day by day. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a reliable, profit-generating trading tool. 🔥

İncelemeye yanıt