Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX

4

📈 Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX - AutoProfit Pro Expert Advisor
Institutional-grade automated scalping & swing strategy for Forex, Gold, and Crypto.

🚨 LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get 1 Month FREE Access until October 1, 2025! 🚨


Track the verified live performance of my TigrisWave Scalp FX AI and Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI expert advisors on MyFxbook

Username: EddyRamos


"Maximize your profits with smarter trades, faster gains, and endless growth!" 🚀💰

✨ MAJOR UPDATE: Now with Enhanced Long-Term Trading!
Earn at least 40% of your capital per month with our optimized swing trading algorithms.

🔜 COMING SOON: 100% Accurate Scalping Expert!
Launching in the coming days—a revolutionary scalper designed to earn at least 3% of your capital daily.


🚨 Want Real-Time Signals & Updates? JOIN OUR TELEGRAM!

The market changes every day.

For crucial updates and to see the expert achieving amazing results on timeframes like M1, M5, or even H8, you must follow our Telegram channel. Get the powerful trades and timely adjustments needed to stay ahead.


 Low frequency, high probability – Only the strongest signals.
 No spam, just profit – Precision over quantity.

🔗 Join our free channel now: https://t.me/forex2tp

Don’t miss out—consistent profits start here! 💪🔥

📺 Watch Settings Tutorials & Live Results:
For step-by-step setup guides, configuration tips, and live trade notifications, subscribe to our official channels:

📌 Core Trading Rules

  • 🚫 Avoid trading 15 min before high-impact news

  • ✅ Resume 30 min after news for better entries

  • 🚫 No FX trading during Asian session

  • 🚫 Never use M5 for this EA (use M1/ M15+)

⚡ Key Features

  • 🎯 Executes trades in correction phases & early trend reversals

  • 📊 Identifies strong Supply & Demand zones

  • 📏 VWAP-based profit-taking

  • 💹 Optimized for Forex, Gold, and Crypto

  • 🛡️ Built-in Risk Controls: News filter, spread filter, daily equity shield

📊 Optimal Parameters (Scalping Core)

Asset Timeframe Take Profit Stop Loss Lot Size Risk
EUR/USD M15 70 140 0.20 0.8%
EUR/USD M30 70 140 0.30 0.8%
USD/JPY M15 70 140 0.20 0.8%
USD/JPY
M30 70 140 0.30 0.8%
GBP/JPY M15 70 140 0.20 0.8%
GBP/JPY
M30 70 140 0.20 0.8%
XAU/USD M15 300 600 0.06 0.9%
XAU/USD
BTC/USD		 M30
M30		 400
15,000		 800
30,000		 0.09
0.05		 0.9%
1.5%
BTC/USD H1 30,000 45,000 0.10 1.5%

🛡 Risk Management

  • Volatility Guard: Auto-lot reduction

  • Equity Shield: Hard stop at 5% daily drawdown

  • Session Lock: Avoids restricted hours

📈 Verified Performance

  • Backtest (2019-2024): ~95% Win Rate | ~40% Avg. Monthly Return

  • Live Track Record: $5,000 → $7,210 in 1 months (+44.2%)

⚙️ Setup & Support

  1. Attach EA to chart (M1 for execution, M15+ for analysis)

  2. Set your risk (Default: 2% per trade)

  3. Enable Smart News Filter

  4. Run!

For detailed setup videos, visit our YouTube & TikTok channels above!

Requirements: MT4/MT5 Build 1400+, ECN/Raw Spread Account.

📍Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.

Powerful Trading Synergy: The Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural AI FX Expert pairs perfectly with the TigrisWave Scalp FX AI Expert for full market coverage.

  • 🏜 Dubai: Executes long trades for 30-40% monthly profit.

  • 🐅 TigrisWave: Captures short trades for 2-4% daily profit.

This duo creates a balanced, diversified strategy for consistent growth in all conditions.

⚠️ Essential: Subscribe to our Telegram channel for daily updates, time frame activation, and signals critical for performance.

🔔 Join Now: https://t.me/forex2tp


TigrisWave Scalp FX Link









    Avis 7
    H3CCI
    41
    H3CCI 2025.09.20 17:56 
     

    “This scalping expert stands out with precise and reliable trade execution. When applied consistently, the results are steadily positive and contribute to sustainable account growth. The accompanying group is especially valuable, providing continuous support and direct exchange with other traders. A highly recommended tool for anyone seeking a powerful and professionally supported trading solution.”

    Sallom Alameddin Sallom
    144
    Sallom Alameddin Sallom 2025.08.27 20:20 
     

    Amazing Expert Advisor! I’ve been using it recently and already seeing great profits with consistent risk management on every trade. Highly recommended for both beginners and experienced traders. I also suggest following the Telegram channel Dubai Turbo Scalp Neural FX for accurate signals. Excited to follow your results soon on Myfxbook!

    Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian
    322
    Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian 2025.08.19 16:36 
     

    Amazing EA at no cost. I've been using if for almost a week now and it has promising results with risk management in place at all trades. Highly recommended whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader. Nour is also quick in responding all my questions.

