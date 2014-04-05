SC MTF Elders Force Index MT5
- Göstergeler
- Krisztian Kenedi
- Sürüm: 5.0
Advanced Elder's Force Index (EFI) Indicator with multi timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.
Features:
- Visual signal markers (arrows and/or vertical lines) with customizable colors and codes
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley)
- Highly customizable alert functions for each signal (via email, push, sound, popup)
- Configurable alert timing (after close, before close, or both)
- Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes)
- Linear interpolation and other smoothing methods for MTF display
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Four color modes (simple, direction only, direction with levels, levels only)
- Adjustable levels with customizable color and style
- Performance optimized with maximum bars calculation limit
- iCustom buffer access for EA integration (Signal 1, Signal 2, Signal 3, Main EFI line)
Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- EFI Timeframe: Select lower or higher timeframe for multi timeframe display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF to higher timeframes only.
- EFI bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
- EFI period: Period for EMA smoothing calculation.
- Interpolation mode: Off (step mode), Linear (average smoothing), Smooth (sine ease in-out), Weighted (closer bars have more weight), SMA (period = 2 × ratio).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Performance optimization setting.
- Show in the indicator window: Control label visibility.
- Levels Settings:
- Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
- Adjust a level of EFI: Set level value.
- Color of indicator levels: Customize level line color.
- Style and width of indicator levels: Combined style setting.
- Signal Settings:
- Show Signal 1/2/3 at: Configure each signal buffer trigger: None, Direction change (turn up/down), Cross level, Peak/Valley.
- Vertical line on/off and size/style: Visual line markers for signals.
- Arrow on/off and size: Visual arrow markers for signals.
- Arrow distance from price: Position arrows relative to candle (close/high/low).
- Up/Down arrow code: Wingdings character codes for custom arrow shapes.
- Signal 1/2/3 Up/Down color: Customize colors for each signal's direction.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert for Signal 1/2/3: Set alert timing: Off, After close, Before close, Both.
- Alert interval limit: Minimum minutes between repeated alerts (0 = no limit).
- Shortcut to send test message: Keyboard code for testing alert methods.
- Alert start/end time: Time range filter for alerts (00:00 = no restriction).
- Specify a short message to identify which indicator alerted: Custom identifier in alert messages.
- Alert via email/push/popup/sound: Enable individual alert delivery methods.
- Choose sound file for sound alert: Select custom sound file.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Simple color, Direction only, Direction with levels, Levels only.
- Draw Main line in histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Color 1/2/3/4 of Main line: Four colors for different states (varies by color mode).
- Style and width of Main line: Combined line appearance setting.