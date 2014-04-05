SC MTF Elders Force Index MT5

Advanced Elder's Force Index (EFI) Indicator with multi timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers (arrows and/or vertical lines) with customizable colors and codes
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley)
  • Highly customizable alert functions for each signal (via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Configurable alert timing (after close, before close, or both)
  • Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes)
  • Linear interpolation and other smoothing methods for MTF display
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Four color modes (simple, direction only, direction with levels, levels only)
  • Adjustable levels with customizable color and style
  • Performance optimized with maximum bars calculation limit
  • iCustom buffer access for EA integration (Signal 1, Signal 2, Signal 3, Main EFI line)

Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • EFI Timeframe: Select lower or higher timeframe for multi timeframe display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF to higher timeframes only.
    • EFI bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
    • EFI period: Period for EMA smoothing calculation.
    • Interpolation mode: Off (step mode), Linear (average smoothing), Smooth (sine ease in-out), Weighted (closer bars have more weight), SMA (period = 2 × ratio).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Performance optimization setting.
    • Show in the indicator window: Control label visibility.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
    • Adjust a level of EFI: Set level value.
    • Color of indicator levels: Customize level line color.
    • Style and width of indicator levels: Combined style setting.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Show Signal 1/2/3 at: Configure each signal buffer trigger: None, Direction change (turn up/down), Cross level, Peak/Valley.
    • Vertical line on/off and size/style: Visual line markers for signals.
    • Arrow on/off and size: Visual arrow markers for signals.
    • Arrow distance from price: Position arrows relative to candle (close/high/low).
    • Up/Down arrow code: Wingdings character codes for custom arrow shapes.
    • Signal 1/2/3 Up/Down color: Customize colors for each signal's direction.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert for Signal 1/2/3: Set alert timing: Off, After close, Before close, Both.
    • Alert interval limit: Minimum minutes between repeated alerts (0 = no limit).
    • Shortcut to send test message: Keyboard code for testing alert methods.
    • Alert start/end time: Time range filter for alerts (00:00 = no restriction).
    • Specify a short message to identify which indicator alerted: Custom identifier in alert messages.
    • Alert via email/push/popup/sound: Enable individual alert delivery methods.
    • Choose sound file for sound alert: Select custom sound file.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Simple color, Direction only, Direction with levels, Levels only.
    • Draw Main line in histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Color 1/2/3/4 of Main line: Four colors for different states (varies by color mode).
    • Style and width of Main line: Combined line appearance setting.
Önerilen ürünler
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ATR Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for ATR. ATR Bar Shift: you
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Candle Timer Simple
Jithin Sajan Sajan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SETTINGS Make sure to select Chart shift option in the chart.   (Right click in the chart ---> Properties (dialog box) ----> Select Chart Shift) Kindly rate and comment about the product for upgradation & Support When using candlestick timers, keep in mind that the timing of candlestick patterns can play a crucial role in your trading strategy. For instance, different timeframes (such as 1-minute, 5-minute, hourly, ) can provide varying insights into price movements and trends. Make sure to i
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Göstergeler
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Fair Gap Value Göstergesi, MetaTrader 5 grafiğinde “fair value gap” olarak adlandırılan fiyat boşluklarını tespit eder ve vurgular. Bir fair gap, bir mumun dip fiyatı ile arada bir mum bırakarak iki mum önceki mumun tepe fiyatı arasında fiyat boşluğu oluştuğunda meydana gelir. Gösterge, bu bölgeleri yükseliş ve düşüş gap’leri için renkli dikdörtgenlerle işaretleyerek fiyat hareketi stratejilerine görsel destek sağlar. Ana Özellikler Yükseliş Gap’i Algılama : Güncel mumun dibi ile
FREE
Advanced Pivot Point Indicator for Charts
Mr Harvey Creighton Walker
Göstergeler
The Advanced Pivot Point Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels in the market. This versatile indicator offers a customizable and user-friendly interface, allowing traders to select from five different pivot point calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Tom DeMark, and Fibonacci. With its easy-to-read lines for pivot points (PP), support (S1, S2, S3, S4), and resistance (R1, R2, R3, R4) levels, the Advanced Pivot Point Indicator pr
FREE
Price Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
Göstergeler
Price Edge – Piyasa Hareket Etmeden Önce Fiyatı Görün Ticarette, bir saniye bile kârlı bir işlem ile kaçırılmış bir fırsat arasındaki farkı yaratabilir . MetaTrader 5 (MT5) üzerinde Price Edge ile artık hiçbir fiyat değişimini kaçırmayacaksınız. Price Edge sadece bir gösterge değil, ticarette sizin avantajınız. Gerçek zamanlı fiyat güncellemeleri sunar, böylece kararlarınız her zaman doğru, hızlı ve güvenli olur. Neden Price Edge’i Seçmelisiniz Live Price Indicator MT5 – teklif fiyatını an
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Göstergeler
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Simple Range Filter
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Simple Range Filter , yüksek veya düşük volatiliteye sahip mumları otomatik olarak tespit edip görsel olarak vurgulamak için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz göstergesidir. Belirtilen mum sayısına göre ortalama fiyat aralığını (Yüksek - Düşük) hesaplar ve piyasa koşullarına göre eşikleri dinamik olarak ayarlar. Ana Özellikler: Ortalama aralığın dinamik hesaplanması Ortalama üstü veya altı volatiliteye sahip mumların görsel olarak vurgulanması Renkler ve hesaplama süresi için özelleştirilebilir aya
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Göstergeler
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Decision Point
Zoltan Nemet
5 (1)
Göstergeler
With this indicator user can determine not just pivot like turning points. User able to spot trading ranges boundaries and support-resistance levels.  In a strong trend the reverse signals also gives us excellent entry points. Recommended user settings: In the Attis volume: look back period : 1 or (3) MA_Lenght 99. ( of course one can play with the settings and get tailored signals... as you need)
FREE
Strategic Indicator X3 Pro Multi
Domantas Juodenis
Göstergeler
Key Marketing Elements:  Professional Positioning: Premium product language - "Ultimate Professional Trading System" Enterprise terminology - "institutional-quality," "professional-grade" Technical credibility - AI-powered, neural network technology Market compliance - MQL5 certified, fully compliant  Value Proposition Highlights: Triple strategy framework with clear explanations AI/Neural network technology as key differentiator Professional visual interface with specific details Comprehensive
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3 (1)
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Göstergeler
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Göstergeler
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
SMC Market Structure
Josef Vobejda
Göstergeler
The SMC Market Structure indicator tracks key price action shifts using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), helping traders identify institutional behavior and overall trend direction. It automatically detects and displays: Break of Structure (BOS) – Signals continuation of trend Change of Character (CHOCH) – Indicates potential reversal Swing Highs and Lows – Used to define market structure and directional bias Each structural event is clearly marked on the chart, allowing traders to visualize momentu
FREE
SUM Symbol Switcher MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Göstergeler
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
FREE
Daily VWAP
Riccardo Moreo
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This is the Volume Avarage Weighted Price (VWAP) it's a indicator that shows where is the avarage of the current volumes and the levels at which the price is considered premium, above the second upper band, or discount, under the second lower band, it's also very usefull to use the VWAP level as a target for operations since it's a very liquid level so the price it's attracted to it. feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, enjoy the
FREE
FingerprintCaptureScript
Filip Dockal
Yardımcı programlar
Fingerprint Capture Script (CSV) This script creates a   pattern “fingerprint” CSV   from chart window by exporting the OHLC values of candles between   two vertical lines . What it does Reads   exactly two   vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart Uses them as   start/end markers   of the candle range Exports the selected candles to a   semicolon-separated CSV   file in: Terminal → Common → Files How to use Open any chart and timeframe with the pattern visible in history. Place   tw
FREE
Stairway
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
FREE
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
Göstergeler
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
Fibo scalping strategy
Komila Safarova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, fibo geri çekilmelerine ve fibo seviyelerine dayanmaktadır. Fibo seviyelerine dayalı sinyaller varsa, aynı anda birçok alım ve satım pozisyonu açabilir. Ayrıca, serbest marj seviyesine göre ve hesap sermayesi hesap bakiyesinden yüksekse, trendle birlikte birçok pozisyon açabilir. Hedging için cent hesabı kullanmanızı öneririm. 1000$ yatırırsanız, 100.000 cent olur. Bunu Exness standart cent hesabında kontrol ettim ve bu aracı kurumu da size önerebilirim. Cent hesap türünü kullanmanızı şid
FREE
Trading Session MT5
Kevin Schneider
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Alım Satım Oturumu Göstergesi Alım Satım Oturumu Göstergesi, Asya, Londra ve New York alım satım oturumlarının başlangıç ve bitiş saatleri ile yüksek ve düşük noktalarını doğrudan grafiğinizde gösterir. Özellikler: Ana alım satım oturumlarının görselleştirilmesi Yüksek ve düşük noktaların vurgulanması Her oturumun başlangıç ve bitiş saatlerinin gösterilmesi Özelleştirilebilir oturum saatleri Kullanıcı dostu ve verimli Özelleştirilebilirlik: Her alım satım oturumu (Asya, Londra, New York) belirli
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Hammer and Doji Scanner
Vikash Yadav
Göstergeler
The Hammer and Doji Scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader platforms, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), to detect and highlight key candlestick patterns, specifically the Hammer and Doji . These patterns are widely used by traders to identify potential trend reversals or periods of indecision in the market. Hammer: The Hammer is a bullish reversal candlestick pattern that appears after a downtrend. It is characterized by a small body near the top o
FREE
Multi Pivot Free
Mario
Göstergeler
One of the simplest Pivot Point indicator, easy to operate, and most complete for a single chart in determining    Resistance   and   Support  level lines. In single chart,  it will show R&S Level Line with 5 popular types of Pivot Point, Highest&Lowest of closing price Include the Trend and up to 3 Time Frames. Five   types   (Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark, & Fibonacci)   of popular   Pivot Points   in determining   Resistance   and   Support   levels. With just using simple button on the
FREE
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Göstergeler
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (37)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic    Bar S
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.44 (9)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: TDI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher ti
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.58 (12)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Williams %R indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Williams %R Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Williams %R. Williams
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4.33 (9)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic  Bar Sh
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Bollinger Bands indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Bollinger Bands Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Bar Shift: Y ou can set th
FREE
SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable CCI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: CCI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for CCI . CCI  Bar Shift:   you can set t
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable RSI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RSI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for RSI. RSI  Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable OBV indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: OBV Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for OBV. OBV Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Adx indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ADX   Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Adx. ADX   Bar Shift:   you can set the of
FREE
MTF Fractals
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes. Parameters Fractal_Timeframe : You can set the higher timeframes for fractals. Maxbar : You can set the maximum number of candles for the calculations. Up_Fractal_Color, Up_Fractal_Symbol, Down_Fractal_Color, Down_Fractal_Symbol : Color and style settings of the fractal points. Extend_Line : Draws a horizontal line from the previous fractal point until a candle closes it over or a user-specif
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Momentum indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Momentum Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Momentum. Momentum   Bar Shift: Y
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ATR Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for ATR. ATR Bar Shift: you
FREE
SC MTF Elders Force Index MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Advanced Elder's Force Index (EFI) Indicator with multi timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Features: Visual signal markers (arrows and/or vertical lines) with customizable colors and codes Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers (direction change, level cross, peak/valley) Highly customizable alert functions for each signal (via email, push, sound, popup) Configurable alert timing (after close, before close, or both) Multi
FREE
SC MTF Osma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Osma indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Osma Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Osma. Osma   Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Fisher Transform indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Fisher Transform Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Fisher Transform .
FREE
SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Demarker indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Demarker Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Demarker. Demarker Bar Shift: Y ou
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: BOP Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power . BOP r 
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Bollinger Bands indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Bollinger Bands Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands   Bar Shift: Y ou can set
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Williams %R indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Williams %R Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Williams %R. Williams
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable MFI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: MFI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for MFI. MFI Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: AO Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for AO. AO Bar Shift:  
FREE
MTF Force Index with alert for MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Force Index indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Force Index Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index. Force Ind
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt