SC MTF Tdi for MT4 with alert

5
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator.

Features:

  • Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also)
  • Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
  • Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
  • Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
  • Adjustable Levels

Parameters:

  • TDI Timeframe:You can set the lower/higher timeframes for TDI.
  • MTF on higher TF:shows the lower timeframe data on higher TF
  • RSI Period, RSI Price, Volatility band, Volatility band deviation, RSI signal period, RSI signal mode, Trade signal period, Trade signap mode: TDI parameters.
  • Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
  • Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the TDI level showing.
  • Adjust the Level of TDI: Adjust the TDI levels.
  • Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
  • Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
  • A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance:Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
  • Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Push Notification: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Popup Window: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Sound: Switchable alert mode.
  • Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
  • Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
  • Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line:Set colors.
  • Width of Main Line:Style setting.
  • Style of Main Line:Style setting.
  • Draw Signal Line in Histogram Mode:Draws SignalLine with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal Line: Set colors.
  • Width of Signal Line:Style setting.
  • Style of Signal Line:Style setting.
Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.08.13 20:49 
 

Top !

lorenzo_mella
824
lorenzo_mella 2024.06.03 23:37 
 

fantastico ottimo prodotto

Tuncay Karaaslan
33
Tuncay Karaaslan 2024.05.13 01:44 
 

thanks

