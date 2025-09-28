FX Calcuclator

Overview

Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5

A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade.

Key Features

Real-Time Position Analysis

Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency

Profit potential with precise pip calculations

Risk/Reward ratio with visual status indicators

Margin requirements based on leverage

Total market exposure across multiple positions

Spread cost impact on profitability

Smart Auto-Detection

Automatically detects account currency

Auto-detects account leverage with manual override option

Real-time price updates from market

Dynamic spread monitoring

Professional Interface

Modern dark theme design optimized for extended trading sessions

Color-coded results for quick risk assessment (green for profit, red for loss, yellow for warnings)

Organized layout with clearly separated input and results sections

Compact design that doesn't obstruct chart analysis

Interactive Parameters

Lot size configuration with decimal precision

Multiple position management

Adjustable leverage settings

Custom entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

Real-time spread input in points

All parameters update calculations instantly

Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Product Type : Expert Advisor (EA)

: Expert Advisor (EA) Installation : Simple drag-and-drop onto any chart

: Simple drag-and-drop onto any chart Compatibility : Works with all currency pairs and timeframes

: Works with all currency pairs and timeframes Resource Usage : Lightweight with minimal CPU impact

: Lightweight with minimal CPU impact Updates: Real-time market data synchronization

How It Works

Attach the EA to any chart in MT5 The dashboard appears in the top-left corner with pre-filled market data Adjust your trading parameters (lot size, stop loss, take profit) View instant calculations of risk, profit potential, and margin requirements Make informed trading decisions based on precise monetary values

Benefits for Traders

Risk Management : Know exact monetary risk before placing trades

: Know exact monetary risk before placing trades Position Sizing : Calculate appropriate lot sizes based on risk tolerance

: Calculate appropriate lot sizes based on risk tolerance Multi-Position Planning : Analyze aggregate risk across multiple positions

: Analyze aggregate risk across multiple positions Cost Awareness : Understand spread impact on profitability

: Understand spread impact on profitability Quick Decision Making : All calculations update instantly as you adjust parameters

: All calculations update instantly as you adjust parameters Professional Presentation: Clean, modern interface suitable for professional trading environments

Ideal For

Day traders requiring quick position analysis

Scalpers needing instant risk calculations

Position traders managing multiple trades

Risk-conscious traders focused on money management

Professional traders seeking efficient pre-trade analysis tools

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Active trading account (demo or live)

Basic understanding of Forex trading concepts

Support

The calculator displays all values in your account currency for maximum clarity. Whether you trade micro lots or standard lots, the calculator automatically adjusts pip values and provides accurate monetary calculations for your specific account setup.

This tool focuses on what matters most: understanding your risk and potential reward in real monetary terms before committing to any trade.