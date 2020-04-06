Tensline
- エキスパート
- Vladimir Karputov
- バージョン: 1.28
- アップデート済み: 27 11月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
🔧 Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you
This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control. With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required.
📌 Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap.
🔄 Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style.
💰 Backtesting results reveal:
- Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services, generating consistent trade volume.
- Others — including metals — can deliver real profit, even without rebates.
This EA is the perfect choice for traders seeking a simple, reliable, and adaptable tool for everyday trading.