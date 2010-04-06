Current Candle Close below TL Alert

This is just a simple indicator that show Alert when the Current candle Close Below the Trendline. Previous candle do not affect the Alert.





The indicator is tied to the Trendline so if the Trendline is accidentally deleted, the Alert will not work. The indicator will draw another Trendline if the current Trendline is deleted.





Removing the indicator will removed the Trendline.





There are 4 type of Alert to set: Popup Alert, Signal Alert, Push Notification, Comment.