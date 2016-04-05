Ninja Trend Oracle


The Ninja Trend Oracle is your secret weapon for identifying high-probability trend reversals, breakouts, and pullbacks — all with deadly precision.

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this all-in-one trend detection tool helps you:

  • Spot the direction with clarity

  • Catch early entries with confidence

  • Avoid false breakouts and choppy zones

  • Receive clean visual signals and alerts

 Features:

  • Smart Trend Zones: Dynamically detects trend strength and direction using a proprietary blend of standard deviation and volatility filters.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Works from 1M up to daily charts, preferable to trade on the 15M timeframe.

  • Clean Chart Display: Ninja Trend Oracle appears in a separate window so it compliments your trading style — no clutter!

  • Custom Alerts: Get notified by sound, pop-up, or email when a trade setup occurs.

 Ideal For:

  • Intraday traders looking for sniper entries

  • Swing traders waiting for confirmation zones

  • Anyone wanting a no-nonsense trend filter

Package Includes:

  • Ninja Trend Oracle.ex4 (ready to use)

  • Lifetime updates

  • Setup guide PDF(With screenshots on how to trade on pullbacks)


If you’ve struggled with indecision, late entries, or trend reversals, the Ninja Trend Oracle is designed to help you act with confidence and consistency.

Join the tribe of disciplined traders mastering the market with ninja precision.

Grab your copy now and dominate the charts with the Ninja Trend Oracle.



