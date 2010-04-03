The ATR Info Display is a visual indicator that automatically calculates the Average True Range (ATR) on multiple timeframes and displays it directly on the chart.

It provides key market volatility information at a glance:

📌 Features:

Daily, Weekly, and Monthly ATR lines:

Upper and lower bounds are shown as horizontal lines based on the open price of each period.

Colors, line styles, and visibility are customizable.

The daily ATR provides a good estimate of how far the market is expected to move today.

The weekly ATR is especially useful for swing traders to gauge expected price movement over several days.

Daily Volatility Percentage (top right of the chart):

This display shows how much the market has moved today compared to its typical daily volatility. Color Highlighting: Black: Volatility below 100% — the market typically has room to move. Red: Volatility 100% or above — the expected daily volatility is exhausted or exceeded. Meaning for Traders:

If volatility is above 100%, it indicates the market has already made its typical daily move.

In such cases, it is advisable to be cautious about opening new orders , as market momentum may be exhausted and a reversal or sideways movement is likely.

This helps avoid overtrading during volatile phases and manage risk better.

Adjustable display settings:

Font size and position of the volatility display can be customized (X/Y offsets).

⚙️ Use case:

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to quickly visualize market volatility — suitable for breakout strategies, range trading, or risk assessment.