ATR Info Display

The ATR Info Display is a visual indicator that automatically calculates the Average True Range (ATR) on multiple timeframes and displays it directly on the chart.

It provides key market volatility information at a glance:

📌 Features:

  • Daily, Weekly, and Monthly ATR lines:
    Upper and lower bounds are shown as horizontal lines based on the open price of each period.
    Colors, line styles, and visibility are customizable.
    The daily ATR provides a good estimate of how far the market is expected to move today.
    The weekly ATR is especially useful for swing traders to gauge expected price movement over several days.

  • Daily Volatility Percentage (top right of the chart):
    This display shows how much the market has moved today compared to its typical daily volatility.

    • Color Highlighting:

      • Black: Volatility below 100% — the market typically has room to move.

      • Red: Volatility 100% or above — the expected daily volatility is exhausted or exceeded.

    • Meaning for Traders:
      If volatility is above 100%, it indicates the market has already made its typical daily move.
      In such cases, it is advisable to be cautious about opening new orders, as market momentum may be exhausted and a reversal or sideways movement is likely.
      This helps avoid overtrading during volatile phases and manage risk better.

  • Adjustable display settings:
    Font size and position of the volatility display can be customized (X/Y offsets).

⚙️ Use case:

This indicator is ideal for traders who want to quickly visualize market volatility — suitable for breakout strategies, range trading, or risk assessment.

