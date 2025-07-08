Swing Points TP Target

5

A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include:

  • Smart Detection: Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis

  • Visual Alerts: Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points

  • Dynamic Lines: Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off)

  • Real-Time Alerts: Sound and popup notifications for new swings

  • Non-Intrusive: Preserves all manual chart drawings

Perfect Companion is the Omnisignal Navigator!

My Omnisignal Navigator indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142538


Key Benefits:
✅ Works on all timeframes & instruments
✅ Fully customizable sensitivity
✅ Lightweight & efficient
✅ Seamless integration with manual trading

Enhance your trading strategy with precise swing point detection!

I would be happy to receive feedback and a rating.


İncelemeler 1
Findolin
1499
Findolin 2025.09.10 18:07 
 

Ein ausgesprochen schöner, edler und unauffälliger Indikator, der zugleich auch noch sehr hilfreich ist. Vielen Dank!

Önerilen ürünler
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Support and Resistance MTF
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Göstergeler
Overview Support & Resistance (MTF) is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) across up to three timeframes. It merges nearby levels to reduce clutter, adapts zone width to market volatility using ATR, and offers optional alerts when price breaks or retests those levels. Features Multi-timeframe pivot detection Identify pivots on the current chart plus two higher timeframes using a configurable pivot length. Merge-distance grou
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Göstergeler
OmniSignal Navigator – Önemli Seviyelerde Akıllı Scalping Scalping ve hassas çıkış ticareti için tasarlanmış bu günlük/haftalık Yüksek-Düşük-Kapanış göstergesiyle bir Profesyonel Gibi Ticaret Yapın. Neden İşe Yarıyor Scalping için Mükemmel: M2, M3, M5, M15 zaman dilimlerinde önemli bölgeleri (PDH/PDL/PDC ve PWH/PWL/PWC) hedefler. (Daha Kısa Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Fazla Sinyal, Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Az Sinyal) Grafik Analizine Gerek Yok: Sadece Anlık Bildirimleri (telefon
FREE
Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Support Resistance Breakout Arrows (SRBA) Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Support Resistance Breakout Arrows (SRBA) indicator is a tool for identifying key price levels based on pivots. Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the SRBA indicator marks support levels in blue and resistance levels in red. When the price breaks through these levels, it issues a buy signal (blue arrow) or a sell signal (red arrow) and displays the signals as alerts directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5
FREE
Swing Failure Pattern SFP with Fake Break MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) with Fake Break Indicator for MT5 The Swing Failure Pattern (SFP) Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is designed to identify deceptive breakouts in financial markets. This pattern appears when the price momentarily surpasses key levels, such as previous highs or lows, triggering stop-loss orders and liquidity traps. However, instead of continuing in that direction, the price swiftly reverses, signaling a false breakout . The main function of the SFP pattern is to exploit liqu
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Göstergeler
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Göstergeler
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern, introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, is one of the most recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Known for its precise Fibonacci measurements and favorable risk-to-reward ratio, it helps traders identify potential price reversal zones with accuracy. The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically detects this pattern on price charts, marking the key points X, A, B, C,
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT5 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü: Price Wave  EA MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   Price Wave Pattern MT4
FREE
Moving line
Jun Chao Jiang
Göstergeler
The one minute chart has a bug, but the one-day chart can still be used after deleting the bug and reloading the indicators, This indicator can be used to determine how far the indicator goes up to place an order to buy, how far it goes down to place an order to sell, and not placing an order until it reaches this distance, which is considered oscillation, open an account gift index
FREE
Swing High Low MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
The   Swing High Low   Indicator   is an essential tool for traders who rely on price action. It automatically marks key reversal points (swing highs in red, swing lows in green), helping you visualize trends, spot breakouts, and draw precise trendlines. By highlighting these critical levels, the indicator reveals market structure shifts—whether the trend is strengthening, reversing, or entering consolidation. Perfect for all timeframes and strategies, it turns raw price data into actionable tra
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
CCI Filter Levels Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
CCI Filter Levels Indicator M eta T rader 5 The CCI Filter Levels Indicator, based on dynamic color shifts derived from the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), identifies potential trend reversals and trade entry opportunities. This tool is an upgraded version of the traditional CCI indicator, presenting market conditions as a color-coded line in a separate window with customizable parameters. One of its standout features is the use of circular markers on the chart—green circles indicate buy signals
FREE
Horn Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Horn Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically identifies one of the most repeated formations in technical analysis the Expanding Triangle , also referred to as the Horn Pattern . This tool highlights the pattern with two diverging blue lines on the chart, enabling traders to anticipate potential reversals without manual analysis. When price breaks either line, the indicator signals a likely directional shift in market trend. «Indicator Installatio
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.37 (19)
Göstergeler
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak günün destek ve direnç çizgilerini izleyen bir göstergedir. Bu muhteşem gösterge, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak Pivot Point üzerinden 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve direnç oluşturur. Fiyatların, bir operasyonun olası giriş/çıkış noktalarını algılamanın mümkün olduğu bu destek ve direncin her bir düzeyine uyması harika. Özellikleri 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve 7 seviye direnç Seviyelerin renklerini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın Girişler Pivot Tipi Pivo
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Yardımcı programlar
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Force Numbers
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Several assets in several markets have the behavior of using specific numbers as Force Numbers, where support, resistance and price thrust is created. Let this indicator draw those levels of support and resistance for you. You can also stack it to show different level of Prices! This technique is being used by Tape Readers and Order Flow traders all over the world for a long time. Give it a try. Challenge yourself to study new ways of Price Action! SETTINGS What Price reference to use in the c
FREE
Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation MT5
Eda Kaya
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation MT5 The Judas Swing ICT Forex without confirmation Indicator is designed to recognize and interpret deceptive market movements within forex and stock trading. It pinpoints situations where the market executes a misleading move to entice traders before swiftly reversing direction. This tool is widely used in ICT trading methodologies and technical market analysis. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Swing ICT Forex
FREE
Pinbar MT5
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Göstergeler
Pin bar pattern   is characterized by a long upper or lower wick with a small body relative to the size of the wick with little to no lower or upper shadows. Pin bars are not to be traded in isolation , but need to be considered within the larger context of the chart analysis. A pin bar entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Inputs Multiplier ; AlertOn   - enable alerts; EmailAlert   - enable email alerts; PushAlert   - en
FREE
Balanced Volume Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Balanced Volume Oscillator MetaTrader 5 The Balanced Volume Oscillator (BVO) in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool for analyzing trading volume and monitoring changes relative to periodic averages and Fibonacci levels. It utilizes a color-coded histogram to visually represent the direction and strength of volume flow, making it easier for traders to determine whether market volume is rising or falling. Each histogram color—red, green, yellow, purple, and blue—reflects different volume intensities,
FREE
Higher Highs and Lower Lows
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.86 (7)
Göstergeler
"Spotting emerging trends, defining correction periods, and anticipating reversals can benefit your trading in many ways..." So be it: Higher Highs & Lower Lows indicator. This is an indicator created by Vitali Apirine and presented to the public through the article "Time To Buy. Time to Sell - It's a Stochastic, Higher Highs & Lower Lows" in the Stocks & Commodities magazine . This is a Momentum indicator that helps determine the direction of a trend. Higher Highs and Lower Lows are two indicat
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
SUPER TREND; Olivier Seban tarafından oluşturulan Supertrend ATR ‘ye dayanan ve trendi takip eden bir göstergedir. Trend yönündeki değişiklikleri tespit etmek ve durakları konumlandırmak için kullanılabilir. Fiyat gösterge eğrisinin altına düştüğünde kırmızıya döner ve bir düşüş trendine işaret eder. Tersine, fiyat eğrinin üzerine çıktığında, gösterge yeşile döner ve bir yükseliş trendine işaret eder. Diğer göstergeler gibi, Supertrend ’de, MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band veya RSI gibi diğer
FREE
Basic Harmonic Pattern MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.8 (83)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, piyasanın tersine dönme noktalarını tahmin eden en popüler Harmonik Kalıpları tanımlar. Bu harmonik modeller, forex piyasasında sürekli tekrar eden ve gelecekteki olası fiyat hareketlerini öneren fiyat oluşumlarıdır /   Ücretsiz MT4 Sürümü Buna ek olarak, bu gösterge yerleşik bir piyasaya giriş sinyalinin yanı sıra çeşitli kar alma ve zararı durdurma sinyallerine de sahiptir. Harmonik formasyon göstergesi kendi başına al/sat sinyalleri sağlayabilse de, bu sinyallerin diğer teknik
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Göstergeler
OmniSignal Navigator – Önemli Seviyelerde Akıllı Scalping Scalping ve hassas çıkış ticareti için tasarlanmış bu günlük/haftalık Yüksek-Düşük-Kapanış göstergesiyle bir Profesyonel Gibi Ticaret Yapın. Neden İşe Yarıyor Scalping için Mükemmel: M2, M3, M5, M15 zaman dilimlerinde önemli bölgeleri (PDH/PDL/PDC ve PWH/PWL/PWC) hedefler. (Daha Kısa Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Fazla Sinyal, Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Az Sinyal) Grafik Analizine Gerek Yok: Sadece Anlık Bildirimleri (telefon
FREE
Session Guardian
Fatih Klavun
Yardımcı programlar
Free MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays "CALL IT A DAY" when London & New York sessions close. Customizable alerts, session tracking, and a guilt-free reminder to log off. Perfect for workaholic traders! Tired of staring at charts when the market’s already clocked out? Session Guardian   is your sassy trading assistant that slaps a giant   "CALL IT A DAY"   on your screen when both London   and   New York sessions are closed—because even traders deserve happy hour. Key Features:   Big, Bo
FREE
Smart Session Guard
Fatih Klavun
Yardımcı programlar
You only need to load this EA into a single chart. Key Features:   Session Lockdown Blocks ALL trades outside London/NY sessions Instant position closing at session end NEW:   Pre-close alerts (configurable minutes before session end)   Smart Daily Limits Profit Target: Set $ or % goals to lock in gains Loss Limit: Hard-stop protection against bad days NEW:   Choose between Balance (closed P&L) or Equity (including floating P&L)   Dual-Layer Protection Prevention: Stops orders before e
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Göstergeler
"Blow It Up!" – The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers:   "YOLO BUY!" arrows   when you should probably panic   Explosive rectangle confetti   (because why not?)   200+ soul-crushing quotes   like   "Your stop loss is imaginary"   and   "This isn’t trading, it’s donating to whales"   Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is like Therapy   – Because daytrading shouldn’t feel
Filtrele:
Findolin
1499
Findolin 2025.09.10 18:07 
 

Ein ausgesprochen schöner, edler und unauffälliger Indikator, der zugleich auch noch sehr hilfreich ist. Vielen Dank!

Fatih Klavun
1585
Geliştiriciden yanıt Fatih Klavun 2025.09.14 12:50
Danke für die Bewertung.
İncelemeye yanıt