Swing Points TP Target

5

A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include:

  • Smart Detection: Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis

  • Visual Alerts: Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points

  • Dynamic Lines: Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off)

  • Real-Time Alerts: Sound and popup notifications for new swings

  • Non-Intrusive: Preserves all manual chart drawings

Perfect Companion is the Omnisignal Navigator!

My Omnisignal Navigator indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142538


Key Benefits:
✅ Works on all timeframes & instruments
✅ Fully customizable sensitivity
✅ Lightweight & efficient
✅ Seamless integration with manual trading

Enhance your trading strategy with precise swing point detection!

I would be happy to receive feedback and a rating.


Recensioni 1
Findolin
1489
Findolin 2025.09.10 18:07 
 

Ein ausgesprochen schöner, edler und unauffälliger Indikator, der zugleich auch noch sehr hilfreich ist. Vielen Dank!

Findolin 2025.09.10 18:07 
 

