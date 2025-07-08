Swing Points TP Target
- Indicateurs
- Fatih Klavun
- Version: 1.90
A professional swing point detection indicator that identifies key highs and lows with precision. Features include:
-
Smart Detection: Identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable left/right bar analysis
-
Visual Alerts: Clear arrows and labels (optional) mark swing points
-
Dynamic Lines: Draws support/resistance lines that disappear when price touches them (toggle on/off)
-
Real-Time Alerts: Sound and popup notifications for new swings
-
Non-Intrusive: Preserves all manual chart drawings
Perfect Companion is the Omnisignal Navigator!
My Omnisignal Navigator indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142538
Key Benefits:
✅ Works on all timeframes & instruments
✅ Fully customizable sensitivity
✅ Lightweight & efficient
✅ Seamless integration with manual trading
Enhance your trading strategy with precise swing point detection!
I would be happy to receive feedback and a rating.
Ein ausgesprochen schöner, edler und unauffälliger Indikator, der zugleich auch noch sehr hilfreich ist. Vielen Dank!