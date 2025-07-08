Smart Grid Pullback System
Smart Grid Pullback System — Fully Automated Grid & Martingale EA
Smart Grid Pullback System is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market retracements using a powerful grid and martingale strategy. It opens positions based on pullback patterns and trend direction, with automatic position management, dynamic lot sizing, and drawdown control.
⚙️ Key Features:
✅ Grid Strategy — Automatically opens additional positions during pullbacks to improve average entry and increase probability of recovery.
✅ Martingale Logic — Increases lot size for subsequent trades to recover previous losses faster (configurable levels and lot steps).
✅ Auto Lot Sizing — Calculates initial lot size based on account balance or equity, with minimum protection of 0.01 lot for safety.
✅ Dynamic Take Profit — Uses customizable TP logic to close all trades at profit once recovery is achieved.
✅ Drawdown Control — Built-in protection to close all trades when a maximum drawdown threshold is reached (user-defined).
✅ Compatible with Most Pairs — Optimized for trending pairs such as XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and USDCAD.
🧠 How It Works:
EA detects trend pullbacks and opens an initial position.
If price moves against the trade, it opens additional grid/martingale trades based on defined spacing.
All trades are managed toward a common take profit point.
Once TP is hit or max drawdown is reached, all positions are closed and cycle resets.
🔧 Recommended Settings:
|Parameter
|Description
|AutoLot
|Enable/Disable automatic lot size based on account balance.
|BalancePerLot
|Defines how much balance is needed to trade 0.01 lot when AutoLot is enabled.
|StartLot
|Fixed starting lot size if AutoLot is disabled.
|MaxOrders
|Maximum number of grid/martingale positions per direction.
|GridSpacingPoints
|Distance in points between each grid/martingale level.
|TP_Points
|Take Profit in points from the entry price.
|SL_Points
|Stop Loss in points (if used).
|UseTrailingStop
|Enable/Disable trailing stop feature.
|TrailingStepPercent
|Trailing close percentage: if floating profit drops by this % from the peak, close all trades in that direction.
|BuyEnabled
|Allow the EA to take Buy trades.
|SellEnabled
|Allow the EA to take Sell trades.
|SMA_Period
|Period for SMA 200 to determine trend direction.
|BB_Period
|Period for Bollinger Bands.
|BB_Deviation
|Deviation setting for Bollinger Bands.
|MagicNumber
|Unique identifier for this EA’s trades.
|Slippage
|Maximum allowed slippage in points for market orders.
|MaxDrawdownAmount
|Maximum drawdown (in account currency) before all trades are closed.
📈 Suggested Pairs & Timeframes:
XAUUSD (Gold) — H1
GBPJPY / USDCAD — H1
-
Recommended balance is $ 5000, can use standard, Ecn or Cent account.
📢 Notes:
This EA does not use Stop Loss by default. All recovery is managed by TP and grid logic.
Ensure sufficient margin if using high grid levels or large lot multipliers.
Backtest thoroughly with your broker’s conditions before live trading.
📞 Support:
Contact us for setup guidance, optimization help, or custom feature requests. We’re happy to support your trading journey.