Impulse Hunter X for MT4

Impulse Hunter X Indicator – Professional Market Movement Radar

Impulse Hunter X is a professional trading tool designed to help traders detect new, strong market impulses. It identifies and alerts you to powerful price movements, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity. Every impulse type has been meticulously tested and refined for accuracy. Before using, make sure to configure the input parameters, especially the candle body size for stronger impulses!

💥 Key Features

Detects strong market surges:

 Bullish & Bearish Impulses (2 candles with a selected body size for the larger one)
 Special Impulses (100+ pips with customizable candle count and body size)
 Single-Candle Moves (powerful one-candle impulses)
 Powerful Impulses (3-4 consecutive candles with selectable body size)
 Long Sequences (5+ consecutive candles with adjustable body size)

📊 Flexible Detection Settings

  • Customizable minimum body size for impulse candles (in pips)

  • Filter by impulse type – choose all or specific ones

  • Works on any timeframe – fully adaptable

  • Visual indicators for each impulse type (arrows, squares, diamonds)

  • Customizable colors and text labels

🔔 Real-Time Notifications

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Sound & pop-up alerts

  • Configurable alert types

🎯 Who Is It For?

Perfect for you if:
✔️ You don’t want to constantly monitor charts
✔️ You prefer clear, noise-free signals
✔️ You trade breakouts and momentum strategies
✔️ You want to quickly spot emerging trends

🧠 Additional Benefits

  • Works on all timeframes

  • Adaptable to any trading instrument

  • Filters out flat market conditions

  • Helps you stay in control of market movements

📈 Impulse Hunter X – Your Personal Market Radar

👉 Install and try it today!

Input Parameters

Impulse Detection Settings

  • DetectBullishImpulse = true;  – Detect bullish impulses

  • DetectBearishImpulse = true;  – Detect bearish impulses

  • DetectSpecialImpulse = true;  – Detect special impulses (100+ pips)

  • DetectSingleImpulse = true;  – Detect single-candle moves

  • DetectPowerImpulse = true;  – Detect powerful impulses (3-4 candles)

  • DetectLongSequence = true;  – Detect 5+ candle impulses

Notification Settings

  • EnablePushNotifications = false;  – Enable push notifications

  • EnableAlerts = false;  – Enable sound/pop-up alerts

  • AlertSound = "alert.wav";  – Sound file for alerts

Arrow Settings

  • BullishColor = clrDodgerBlue;  – Color for regular bullish impulse

  • BearishColor = clrOrangeRed;  – Color for regular bearish impulse

  • SpecialBullishColor = clrBlueViolet;  – Color for special bullish impulse

  • SpecialBearishColor = clrDarkOrange;  – Color for bearish single-candle

  • SingleBullishColor = clrLime;  – Color for bullish single-candle

  • SingleBearishColor = clrRed;  – Color for bearish single-candle

  • PowerBullishColor = clrDeepSkyBlue;  – Color for powerful bullish impulse

  • PowerBearishColor = clrTomato;  – Color for powerful bearish impulse

  • LongBullishColor = clrDodgerBlue;  – Color for bullish 5+ sequence

  • LongBearishColor = clrOrangeRed;  – Color for bearish 5+ sequence

Text Label Settings

  • BullishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bullish impulse

  • BearishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bearish impulse

  • SpecialBullishTextColor = clrGold;  – Text color for special bullish impulse

  • SpecialBearishTextColor = clrGold;  – Text color for special bearish impulse

  • SingleBullishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bullish single-candle

  • SingleBearishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bearish single-candle

  • PowerBullishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for powerful bullish

  • PowerBearishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for powerful bearish

  • LongBullishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bullish 5+

  • LongBearishTextColor = clrWhite;  – Text color for bearish 5+

  • BullishText = "Bullish Impulse";  – Label for bullish impulse

  • BearishText = "Bearish Impulse";  – Label for bearish impulse

  • SpecialBullishText = "BULL! 100+";  – Label for special bullish impulse

  • SpecialBearishText = "BEAR! 100+";  – Label for special bearish impulse

  • SingleBullishText = "Bullish Single";  – Label for bullish single-candle

  • SingleBearishText = "Bearish Single";  – Label for bearish single-candle

  • PowerBullishText = "Powerful Bullish";  – Label for powerful bullish

  • PowerBearishText = "Powerful Bearish";  – Label for powerful bearish

  • LongBullishText = "Bullish 5+";  – Label for bullish 5+

  • LongBearishText = "Bearish 5+";  – Label for bearish 5+

Impulse Detection Parameters

  • SingleImpulseSize = 250;  – Minimum body size for single-candle impulse (in pips)

  • PowerImpulseSize = 110;  – Minimum body size for powerful impulse (in pips)

  • LongSequenceSize = 70;  – Minimum body size for 5+ impulse (in pips)

  • MaxCandlesToAnalyze = 100;  – Maximum candles to analyze

  • ImpulseMinBodySize = 100;  – Minimum body size for 2 or 3-candle impulse (pips)

  • BigBodySizePips = 100;  – Minimum pips for special impulse

  • MinBigBodiesCount = 2;  – Minimum big candles for special impulse

🚀 Download now and enhance your trading with precise impulse detection!



Önerilen ürünler
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Göstergeler
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Göstergeler
Forex Dalga Kurt MT4 göstergesi, Wolf dalgalarını aramak ve mevcut ticaret terminali penceresinde görüntülemek için tasarlanmıştır. Ticarette Wolfe dalgalarını kullanan tüccarlar için mükemmel bir gösterge. Ticaret stratejilerinde kullanımı, verimliliğini ve karlılığını önemli ölçüde artıracaktır. GÖSTERGE BİLGİSİ Diğer Wolf dalga göstergelerinin aksine, forex Wave Wold MT4 göstergesinin etkinliğini önemli ölçüde artıran birçok özelliği vardır: Birincisi, Açık Windows 5Point (true) ayarı bilg
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "RSI SPEED" MT4 için - harika bir tahmin aracı, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. RSI SPEED, RSI'nin kendisinin 1. türevidir. - RSI SPEED, ana trend yönündeki girişleri scalping için iyidir. - Uygun trend göstergesiyle birlikte kullanın, örneğin HTF MA (resimlerdeki gibi). - RSI SPEED göstergesi, RSI'nin yönünü ne kadar hızlı değiştirdiğini gösterir - çok hassastır. - Momentum ticaret stratejileri için RSI SPEED gösterg
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Göstergeler
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Göstergeler
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Göstergeler
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Impulse Hunter X
Viachaslau Filon
Göstergeler
Impulse Hunter X Indicator – Professional Market Movement Radar Impulse Hunter X   is a professional trading tool designed to help traders detect new, strong market impulses. It identifies and alerts you to powerful price movements, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity. Every impulse type has been meticulously tested and refined for accuracy. Before using, make sure to configure the input parameters, especially the candle body size for stronger impulses!   Key Features Detects stron
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt