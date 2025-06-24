Impulse Hunter X for MT4
- Indicatori
- Viachaslau Filon
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Impulse Hunter X is a professional trading tool designed to help traders detect new, strong market impulses. It identifies and alerts you to powerful price movements, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity. Every impulse type has been meticulously tested and refined for accuracy. Before using, make sure to configure the input parameters, especially the candle body size for stronger impulses!
💥 Key Features
Detects strong market surges:
✅ Bullish & Bearish Impulses (2 candles with a selected body size for the larger one)
✅ Special Impulses (100+ pips with customizable candle count and body size)
✅ Single-Candle Moves (powerful one-candle impulses)
✅ Powerful Impulses (3-4 consecutive candles with selectable body size)
✅ Long Sequences (5+ consecutive candles with adjustable body size)
📊 Flexible Detection Settings
Customizable minimum body size for impulse candles (in pips)
Filter by impulse type – choose all or specific ones
Works on any timeframe – fully adaptable
Visual indicators for each impulse type (arrows, squares, diamonds)
Customizable colors and text labels
🔔 Real-Time Notifications
Push notifications to your mobile device
Sound & pop-up alerts
Configurable alert types
🎯 Who Is It For?
Perfect for you if:
✔️ You don’t want to constantly monitor charts
✔️ You prefer clear, noise-free signals
✔️ You trade breakouts and momentum strategies
✔️ You want to quickly spot emerging trends
🧠 Additional Benefits
Works on all timeframes
Adaptable to any trading instrument
Filters out flat market conditions
Helps you stay in control of market movements
📈 Impulse Hunter X – Your Personal Market Radar
Input Parameters
Impulse Detection Settings
DetectBullishImpulse = true; – Detect bullish impulses
DetectBearishImpulse = true; – Detect bearish impulses
DetectSpecialImpulse = true; – Detect special impulses (100+ pips)
DetectSingleImpulse = true; – Detect single-candle moves
DetectPowerImpulse = true; – Detect powerful impulses (3-4 candles)
DetectLongSequence = true; – Detect 5+ candle impulses
Notification Settings
EnablePushNotifications = false; – Enable push notifications
EnableAlerts = false; – Enable sound/pop-up alerts
AlertSound = "alert.wav"; – Sound file for alerts
Arrow Settings
BullishColor = clrDodgerBlue; – Color for regular bullish impulse
BearishColor = clrOrangeRed; – Color for regular bearish impulse
SpecialBullishColor = clrBlueViolet; – Color for special bullish impulse
SpecialBearishColor = clrDarkOrange; – Color for bearish single-candle
SingleBullishColor = clrLime; – Color for bullish single-candle
SingleBearishColor = clrRed; – Color for bearish single-candle
PowerBullishColor = clrDeepSkyBlue; – Color for powerful bullish impulse
PowerBearishColor = clrTomato; – Color for powerful bearish impulse
LongBullishColor = clrDodgerBlue; – Color for bullish 5+ sequence
LongBearishColor = clrOrangeRed; – Color for bearish 5+ sequence
Text Label Settings
BullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish impulse
BearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish impulse
SpecialBullishTextColor = clrGold; – Text color for special bullish impulse
SpecialBearishTextColor = clrGold; – Text color for special bearish impulse
SingleBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish single-candle
SingleBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish single-candle
PowerBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for powerful bullish
PowerBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for powerful bearish
LongBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish 5+
LongBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish 5+
BullishText = "Bullish Impulse"; – Label for bullish impulse
BearishText = "Bearish Impulse"; – Label for bearish impulse
SpecialBullishText = "BULL! 100+"; – Label for special bullish impulse
SpecialBearishText = "BEAR! 100+"; – Label for special bearish impulse
SingleBullishText = "Bullish Single"; – Label for bullish single-candle
SingleBearishText = "Bearish Single"; – Label for bearish single-candle
PowerBullishText = "Powerful Bullish"; – Label for powerful bullish
PowerBearishText = "Powerful Bearish"; – Label for powerful bearish
LongBullishText = "Bullish 5+"; – Label for bullish 5+
LongBearishText = "Bearish 5+"; – Label for bearish 5+
Impulse Detection Parameters
SingleImpulseSize = 250; – Minimum body size for single-candle impulse (in pips)
PowerImpulseSize = 110; – Minimum body size for powerful impulse (in pips)
LongSequenceSize = 70; – Minimum body size for 5+ impulse (in pips)
MaxCandlesToAnalyze = 100; – Maximum candles to analyze
ImpulseMinBodySize = 100; – Minimum body size for 2 or 3-candle impulse (pips)
BigBodySizePips = 100; – Minimum pips for special impulse
MinBigBodiesCount = 2; – Minimum big candles for special impulse
