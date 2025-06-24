Impulse Hunter X for MT4

Impulse Hunter X is a professional trading tool designed to help traders detect new, strong market impulses. It identifies and alerts you to powerful price movements, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity. Every impulse type has been meticulously tested and refined for accuracy. Before using, make sure to configure the input parameters, especially the candle body size for stronger impulses!

💥 Key Features

Detects strong market surges:

✅ Bullish & Bearish Impulses (2 candles with a selected body size for the larger one)

✅ Special Impulses (100+ pips with customizable candle count and body size)

✅ Single-Candle Moves (powerful one-candle impulses)

✅ Powerful Impulses (3-4 consecutive candles with selectable body size)

✅ Long Sequences (5+ consecutive candles with adjustable body size)

📊 Flexible Detection Settings

Customizable minimum body size for impulse candles (in pips)

Filter by impulse type – choose all or specific ones

Works on any timeframe – fully adaptable

Visual indicators for each impulse type (arrows, squares, diamonds)

Customizable colors and text labels

🔔 Real-Time Notifications

Push notifications to your mobile device

Sound & pop-up alerts

Configurable alert types

🎯 Who Is It For?

Perfect for you if:

✔️ You don’t want to constantly monitor charts

✔️ You prefer clear, noise-free signals

✔️ You trade breakouts and momentum strategies

✔️ You want to quickly spot emerging trends

🧠 Additional Benefits

Works on all timeframes

Adaptable to any trading instrument

Filters out flat market conditions

Helps you stay in control of market movements

📈 Impulse Hunter X – Your Personal Market Radar

Input Parameters

Impulse Detection Settings

DetectBullishImpulse = true; – Detect bullish impulses

DetectBearishImpulse = true; – Detect bearish impulses

DetectSpecialImpulse = true; – Detect special impulses (100+ pips)

DetectSingleImpulse = true; – Detect single-candle moves

DetectPowerImpulse = true; – Detect powerful impulses (3-4 candles)

DetectLongSequence = true; – Detect 5+ candle impulses

Notification Settings

EnablePushNotifications = false; – Enable push notifications

EnableAlerts = false; – Enable sound/pop-up alerts

AlertSound = "alert.wav"; – Sound file for alerts

Arrow Settings

BullishColor = clrDodgerBlue; – Color for regular bullish impulse

BearishColor = clrOrangeRed; – Color for regular bearish impulse

SpecialBullishColor = clrBlueViolet; – Color for special bullish impulse

SpecialBearishColor = clrDarkOrange; – Color for bearish single-candle

SingleBullishColor = clrLime; – Color for bullish single-candle

SingleBearishColor = clrRed; – Color for bearish single-candle

PowerBullishColor = clrDeepSkyBlue; – Color for powerful bullish impulse

PowerBearishColor = clrTomato; – Color for powerful bearish impulse

LongBullishColor = clrDodgerBlue; – Color for bullish 5+ sequence

LongBearishColor = clrOrangeRed; – Color for bearish 5+ sequence

Text Label Settings

BullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish impulse

BearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish impulse

SpecialBullishTextColor = clrGold; – Text color for special bullish impulse

SpecialBearishTextColor = clrGold; – Text color for special bearish impulse

SingleBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish single-candle

SingleBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish single-candle

PowerBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for powerful bullish

PowerBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for powerful bearish

LongBullishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bullish 5+

LongBearishTextColor = clrWhite; – Text color for bearish 5+

BullishText = "Bullish Impulse"; – Label for bullish impulse

BearishText = "Bearish Impulse"; – Label for bearish impulse

SpecialBullishText = "BULL! 100+"; – Label for special bullish impulse

SpecialBearishText = "BEAR! 100+"; – Label for special bearish impulse

SingleBullishText = "Bullish Single"; – Label for bullish single-candle

SingleBearishText = "Bearish Single"; – Label for bearish single-candle

PowerBullishText = "Powerful Bullish"; – Label for powerful bullish

PowerBearishText = "Powerful Bearish"; – Label for powerful bearish

LongBullishText = "Bullish 5+"; – Label for bullish 5+

LongBearishText = "Bearish 5+"; – Label for bearish 5+

Impulse Detection Parameters

SingleImpulseSize = 250; – Minimum body size for single-candle impulse (in pips)

PowerImpulseSize = 110; – Minimum body size for powerful impulse (in pips)

LongSequenceSize = 70; – Minimum body size for 5+ impulse (in pips)

MaxCandlesToAnalyze = 100; – Maximum candles to analyze

ImpulseMinBodySize = 100; – Minimum body size for 2 or 3-candle impulse (pips)

BigBodySizePips = 100; – Minimum pips for special impulse

MinBigBodiesCount = 2; – Minimum big candles for special impulse

