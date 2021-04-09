Heiken Ashi Charts

This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting:

1. HeikenAshiType

input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD;

  • Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED
  • Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate:
    • HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars.
    • HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters.

2. SmoothingPeriod

input int SmoothingPeriod = 7;

  • Use: Applies only to HEIKEN_SMOOTHED. Sets the smoothing period.
  • Recommendation: Higher values = smoother bars.

3. SmoothingMethod

input enMaTypes SmoothingMethod = ma_lwma;

  • Options: ma_sma, ma_ema, ma_smma, ma_lwma, etc.
  • Use: Select the moving average type used for smoothing.

4. StepSize

input int StepSize = 0;

  • Use: Adds fixed steps to the smoothed bars for stair-step appearance.
  • Set to 0: Disables stepping.

5. UseBetterFormula

input bool UseBetterFormula = false;

  • Use: Enables an alternate calculation formula for smoothed HA.
  • Set to true: If you want a more dynamic smoothing effect.

6. StartDate

input datetime StartDate = D'2024.03.01';

  • Use: Set the start date for historical Heiken Ashi chart generation.
  • Note: Earlier dates may increase processing time.

7. UpdateByTimer

input bool UpdateByTimer = true;

  • Use: Controls whether to update the custom chart via a timed loop.

8. UpdateIntervalMs

input int UpdateIntervalMs = 1000;

  • Use: If UpdateByTimer is true, this sets how frequently (ms) the EA checks for new ticks.
  • Set to 0: Disables timer.

9. WatchMarketBook

input bool WatchMarketBook = true;

  • Use: Enables real-time updates using market book data when available.
  • Note: Recommended to keep this on for live environments.


