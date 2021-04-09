Heiken Ashi Charts

This EA generates custom Heiken Ashi bars (Standard or Smoothed) on a separate symbol. Below is a guide for using the EA effectively with each input setting:

1. HeikenAshiType

input ENUM_HEIKEN_ASHI HeikenAshiType = HEIKEN_STANDARD;

  • Options: HEIKEN_STANDARD or HEIKEN_SMOOTHED
  • Use: Choose the type of Heiken Ashi to generate:
    • HEIKEN_STANDARD for traditional Heiken Ashi bars.
    • HEIKEN_SMOOTHED for smoothed versions using MA filters.

2. SmoothingPeriod

input int SmoothingPeriod = 7;

  • Use: Applies only to HEIKEN_SMOOTHED. Sets the smoothing period.
  • Recommendation: Higher values = smoother bars.

3. SmoothingMethod

input enMaTypes SmoothingMethod = ma_lwma;

  • Options: ma_sma, ma_ema, ma_smma, ma_lwma, etc.
  • Use: Select the moving average type used for smoothing.

4. StepSize

input int StepSize = 0;

  • Use: Adds fixed steps to the smoothed bars for stair-step appearance.
  • Set to 0: Disables stepping.

5. UseBetterFormula

input bool UseBetterFormula = false;

  • Use: Enables an alternate calculation formula for smoothed HA.
  • Set to true: If you want a more dynamic smoothing effect.

6. StartDate

input datetime StartDate = D'2024.03.01';

  • Use: Set the start date for historical Heiken Ashi chart generation.
  • Note: Earlier dates may increase processing time.

7. UpdateByTimer

input bool UpdateByTimer = true;

  • Use: Controls whether to update the custom chart via a timed loop.

8. UpdateIntervalMs

input int UpdateIntervalMs = 1000;

  • Use: If UpdateByTimer is true, this sets how frequently (ms) the EA checks for new ticks.
  • Set to 0: Disables timer.

9. WatchMarketBook

input bool WatchMarketBook = true;

  • Use: Enables real-time updates using market book data when available.
  • Note: Recommended to keep this on for live environments.


Produits recommandés
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
MT5 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitaires
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilitaires
VR Color Levels est un outil pratique pour ceux qui appliquent l'analyse technique à l'aide d'éléments tels que la ligne de tendance, le rectangle et le texte. Il est possible d'ajouter du texte directement au graphique et de prendre des captures d'écran. Les paramètres, les fichiers de configuration, les versions de démonstration, les instructions, la résolution de problèmes peuvent être obtenus auprès de [Blog] Vous pouvez lire ou écrire des critiques sur [lien] Version pour [MetaTrader 4] L
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicateurs
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Lot Size Line
Stefan Warratz
Utilitaires
Ce petit outil vous aide à définir votre gestion des risques d'un simple glissement de ligne sur le graphique. Il vous montre la taille réelle du lot calculée sur le % du compte ou le montant fixe directement sur la ligne. Tout ce que vous avez à faire est d'activer la ligne en appuyant sur la touche "t" de votre clavier et de faire glisser la ligne jusqu'à votre point stop loss. C'est ça. Dans les paramètres, vous pouvez définir la couleur et la largeur de la ligne et du texte, ainsi que l'es
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
Utilitaires
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
OrderBook History Playback
Stanislav Korotky
Utilitaires
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilitaires
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitaires
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT5 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders qui naviguent sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilitaires
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilitaires
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Auto Breakeven
David Muriithi
Utilitaires
Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicateurs
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (193)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (557)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (109)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonc
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (11)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $70:   17/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading d
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (89)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilitaires
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Cerberus the Equity Watcher est un outil de gestion des risques qui surveille en permanence la valeur de votre compte et empêche les pertes importantes, qu'elles soient causées par des EA défectueux ou des émotions si vous êtes un trader discrétionnaire. Il est extrêmement utile pour les traders systématiques qui s'appuient sur des EA susceptibles de contenir des bogues ou de ne pas fonctionner correctement dans des conditions de marché inattendues. Cerberus vous permet de définir une valeur min
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 5 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quels indicateurs et experts advisors compatibles avec les
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du   OrderManager   : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT5 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 5. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous réfé
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistant de Trading Multifonction Plus de 66 outils professionnels intégrés pour gérer, analyser et automatiser vos opérations de trading. Cet assistant regroupe la gestion du risque, le contrôle des positions, les ordres intelligents et l’analyse du marché dans un seul tableau de bord clair et efficace. Convient pour Forex, actions, indices, crypto et autres instruments financiers. Pourquoi les traders choisissent cet outil Ouverture et gestion rapides des pos
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Coppy Master MT5   est un outil permettant de copier des transactions entre les terminaux MetaTrader 4 et MetaTrader 5. Prend en charge la copie dans les deux sens : de MT5 à MT4, de MT4 à MT5, et également entre comptes du même type. Pour un fonctionnement correct, tous les terminaux doivent être lancés sur un seul ordinateur ou VPS. [ DÉMO   ] [   Instruction   ] Pour copier vers MetaTrader 4, une version distincte du produit est requise -   Coppy Master MT4   . Fonctions principales : Type de
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitaires
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Plus de l'auteur
MT5 Bar Replay Pro
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Utilitaires
En raison des limitations de MetaTrader 5, l’EA ne fonctionne pas en mode Testeur de stratégie. Pour voir comment cela fonctionne, vous pouvez télécharger la version démo. Voici les deux étapes de base pour utiliser cet EA : How To Use Chargez l’EA sur le symbole souhaité avec l’entrée Constructor. Ensuite, chargez l’EA sur le symbole personnalisé nouvellement créé, avec l’entrée Controller. Overview MT5 Bar Replay Pro est la réponse de MetaTrader 5 à la fonctionnalité "Bar Replay" de Tra
Trend Wave Surfer
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MT4 Version APERÇU Cet indicateur combine un modèle de suivi de tendance sophistiqué avec une détection dynamique de rejet de prix, une coloration des bougies dynamique et une projection d’objectifs basée sur l’ATR, offrant aux traders un système visuel complet pour identifier et gérer les configurations de continuation de tendance. Il s’affiche directement sur le graphique, détecte automatiquement les changements potentiels de tendance, confirme les rejets près des supports/résistances adapta
Lowess Channel
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MT5 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bound
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optiona
FREE
MT4 Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Wave Trend Surfer MT4
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
MT5 Version APERÇU Cet indicateur combine un modèle de suivi de tendance sophistiqué avec une détection dynamique de rejet de prix, une coloration des bougies dynamique et une projection d’objectifs basée sur l’ATR, offrant aux traders un système visuel complet pour identifier et gérer les configurations de continuation de tendance. Il s’affiche directement sur le graphique, détecte automatiquement les changements potentiels de tendance, confirme les rejets près des supports/résistances adapta
SMC Breakout Channels
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
SMC Breakout Channels Anticipate market breakouts with precision. SMC Breakout Channels automatically detect accumulation and distribution ranges where professional traders (“smart money”) are most active. By combining volatility-based range detection with real-time volume analysis, this tool highlights the key breakout zones that often precede strong directional moves. Advantages Clarity: No clutter, just clean breakout boxes with clear bullish/bearish bias. Early Signals: Detect hidden ac
Lowess Channel MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
MT4 version Overview The Lowess Channel indicator is a smoothed trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the direction of the trend , detect flat or ranging markets , and spot breakouts from consolidation zones. It creates a central smoothed line with upper and lower channel boundaries, adapting to market noise while maintaining clarity. How It Works The indicator builds a channel around a smoothed price line. The central line reflects the current trend. The upper and lower bounda
FREE
TTM Squeeze MT5
Tinashe Ndarimani
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Overview The TTM Squeeze indicator helps identify low volatility periods (squeeze) that often precede price breakouts. It uses Bollinger Bands (BB) and Keltner Channels (KC) to determine when the market is "coiling" and ready to move. Configuration Guide Volatility Settings The indicator uses Bollinger Bands to measure market volatility. When BBs are inside Keltner Channels, a squeeze is detected. The squeeze suggests the market is consolidating and may soon break out. True Range Option Optional
FREE
Market Cipher
Tinashe Ndarimani
Indicateurs
Overview Inspired by Tradingview’s falconCoin, The Market Cipher indicator is a momentum oscillator used to detect overbought/oversold conditions and potential trend reversals. Traders can also use it to spot divergences between price action and momentum for early entry or exit signals. Configuration Guide Core Indicator Settings The indicator calculates momentum using a short-term and a longer-term average. Momentum is plotted as a wave oscillating between overbought and oversold thresholds. Ov
FREE
Line Break
Tinashe Ndarimani
Utilitaires
This EA generates custom Line Break charts on a separate symbol using the following input settings: 1. LineBreak input int LineBreak = 3; Use: Defines the number of lines required for a reversal (e.g., 3-line break chart). Set to 1: For 1-line break charts (more responsive). Higher values: Create smoother, trend-following charts. 2. StartDate input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01';s Use: Specifies the date from which historical data should be loaded and processed. 3. LineBreakTime input bool L
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis