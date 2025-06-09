Treasure Box

Treasure Box 

MT5 Trading Bot designed for XAU/USD

Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution

🚀 Core Strategy: Sophisticated trend-following system combining:

  • 📊 Dual EMA Momentum

  • 💪 ADX Trend Strength Filter

  • 🔍 RSI Entry Confirmation

  • 📈 ATR Volatility-Based Position Sizing

🛡️ Risk Management Features:

  • Dynamic stop-loss/take-profit 

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Smart lot sizing

  • Treasure Box Works with any timeframe, it is internally hard coded to hunt specific signals


Plus de l'auteur
GoldenWave Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
3 (2)
Experts
GoldenWave Scalper Overview: GoldenWave Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for short-term trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines technical indicators such as the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR) to identify potential trading opportunities in the market. The EA is optimized for scalping, making it ideal for traders looking for quick entries and exits on lower timeframes like M5. Key Features: Tech
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
FusionBot
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
FusionBot : FusionBot is an advanced Forex trading algorithm designed for the EUR/USD 15-minute chart, combining the power of Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD, and Moving Averages. It identifies key market trends, momentum shifts, and price imbalances to execute high-probability trades. By leveraging these tools, FusionBot adapts dynamically to market conditions, ensuring precise entry and exit points . ...........
The Golden Dragon
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Golden Dragon >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 4 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro   is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
ForexCracker
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
ForexCracker is a high-precision expert advisor designed to assist traders with automated decision-making in the Forex market. This EA employs a proprietary algorithm based on trend-following and technical analysis, taking advantage of advanced risk management to maximize gains while minimizing potential losses. With customizable inputs like trading days, lot sizes, and stop-loss levels, ForexCracker allows traders to fine-tune strategies based on personal preferences and market conditions. Its
PatternPro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Introducing the GBPUSD Expert Bot – a meticulously tested automated trading solution crafted specifically for trading the GBP/USD pair on the 10-minute chart.  A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cr
Daily GoldMaster
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features: Trade XAU/USD Daily : Designed specifically for gold trading with high-frequency, high-accuracy trades. Adaptive Technology : Adjusts strategies dynamically based on market conditions. Highly Customizable : Set your preferred lot size, risk parameters, and trading days. Broker-Compatible : Optimized to work seamlessly with all major brokers. >>>>>>> Works good on XAUUSD daily chart   <<<<<<<< >>>>>>>> Please use the exact settings in the screenshots for DAILY chart <<<<<<<<<
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
GoldenEdge 4H Scalper EA A trading bot is an automated software tool designed to execute buy and sell orders in financial markets based on predefined strategies. It analyzes market data, such as price movements, volume, and trends, to make decisions without constant manual input. These bots can operate across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. They often incorporate technical indicators, risk management rules, and algorithmic logic to optimize trading efficienc
Accurate Support and Resistant Zones
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Indicateurs
This indicator identifies and visually displays Support and Resistance zones on a financial chart, providing traders with critical insights into market structure and potential price action areas. Here's how it operates: Key Features: Zone Identification: Detects Support Zones (price levels where buying pressure is historically strong). Detects Resistance Zones (price levels where selling pressure is historically strong). Categorizes zones into: Weak Zones Untested Zones Turncoat Zones (previousl
Aggressive 4H Scalper
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
................................................................................. This is a very AGGRESSIVE EA , HOWEVER initial deposit preferred to be more than 2000$ Tested on GBP/USD pair on 4H chart Please use these inputs exactly : -Lots : 0.3 (or less if your initial deposit less than 2000$) -StopLoss : 99999 -TakeProfit1 : 800 -TakeProfit2 : 800
The Hammer
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The Hammer Purpose: This EA identifies potential trend reversals using candlestick patterns (Hammer, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing) combined with RSI confirmation. It automatically opens and manages trades based on predefined risk management parameters. Ideal for traders looking for a fully automated reversal trading strategy with robust risk management. Test the EA in a demo account before live trading. Minimum account balance 3000 USD Designed for EUR/USD - 3Hr chart Use default settings
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
MasterPiece
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
This EA is designed for automated trading based on reversal patterns in combination with RSI (Relative Strength Index) levels. It aims to identify bullish and bearish reversal patterns and execute trades accordingly, with predefined stop loss and take profit levels. Safety Features Validates stop loss and take profit levels to meet the broker's minimum stop distance. Prevents order placement if RSI values or required parameters are unavailable. Includes error handling for failed order placements
TrendGuard Pro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Key Features Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot size and volume requirements. Adapts to market conditions with real-time data refresh. Efficient Execution : Smart locking mechanism prevents overlapping trade signals. Supports multiple currency pairs and timeframes.
RSIFactor
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
AI Scalper Pro  is a trading bot designed to optimize market opportunities using a dual-indicator strategy. This expert advisor combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Williams %R to identify precise trade entry points. Dual Indicator Strategy : RSI   identifies overbought and oversold market conditions. Williams %R   adds confirmation for strong bullish or bearish trends. Risk Control : Configurable stop loss and take profit levels. Trade Validation : Ensures compliance with broker lot s
M5GoldenX
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
M5GoldenX >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Minimum Leverage to use this EA is 1:500 <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fu Risk Management  – Smart stop-loss and trailing features. Ideal For:   Gold Traders  – Specifically tuned for XAUUSD.   5-Min Scalpers & Day T
OooYeah
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Best Performance:   XAUUSD (Gold) – 5-Minute Timeframe   Consistent Scalping & Swing Opportunities   – Captures short-term gold movements with precision.   Tested with Strong Risk-Reward Ratio   – Designed to maximize gains while minimizing losses. Key Features:   Fully Automated   – No manual intervention needed.   Fast Execution   – Optimized for quick trade entries/exits.   Works Best in Trending & Choppy Gold Markets   – Adapts to XAUUSD’s unique behavior.   Built-in Risk Man
Golden Hedge Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
Golden Hedge Maestro >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> WORKS WITH 1 MIN (Better) AND 5 MIN CHARTS <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< A precision-engineered grid trading bot for MetaTrader 5 ️ Golden Hedge Maestro is designed for traders who value structure, control, and strategic risk management. Built on a dynamic hedging grid system, this expert advisor automatically places buy and sell orders at calculated intervals to capitalize on price movements—regardless of direction. What sets it apart is its ability to intellige
EUR Kamikaze
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
European Kamikaze is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the  EURJPY  , GBPJPY    , AUDJPY    ,  CADJPY    and USDJPY   on  3-minute  charts, but best results is for  EURJPY. Position sizing is dynamically calculated based on user-defined risk parameters, while a fixed stop-loss mechanism is applied to all trades. Key Features Instrument/Timeframe Specific : Optimized for EURJPY   on 3-minute charts Risk Management : Position sizing based on account balance percenta
