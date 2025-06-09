Treasure Box
MT5 Trading Bot designed for XAU/USD
Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution
🚀 Core Strategy: Sophisticated trend-following system combining:
📊 Dual EMA Momentum
💪 ADX Trend Strength Filter
🔍 RSI Entry Confirmation
📈 ATR Volatility-Based Position Sizing
🛡️ Risk Management Features:
Dynamic stop-loss/take-profit
Trailing stop functionality
Smart lot sizing
Treasure Box Works with any timeframe, it is internally hard coded to hunt specific signals