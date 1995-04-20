Scalping Road is a bundle of trading indicators and easy to use. There are 4 main indicator that give you a best signal to open position. You can do scalp or swing depend on timeframe you use.



After purchase you will be able to instantly download the Scalping Road indicator. Moreover I provide the extra indicator shown in the screenshots below to all users of the Scalping Road for free as a bundle! The combo of these indicators can help you make your trading with any timeframe easier and more accurate.



