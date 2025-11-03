The algorithm scans historical price data on a defined timeframe to identify relevant Order Blocks, then automatically places orders (limit or market) when a bullish or bearish reversal opportunity is detected. It is particularly well-suited for swing trading strategies.





Smart Order Block analysis across multiple timeframes

Trend filtering using a secondary timeframe

Graphical display of OB zones directly on the chart for better clarity

Flexible configuration of entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, risk management, and more

Built-in protection against excessive losses (daily or cumulative)

Optimized example settings provided for XAUUSD (gold) and BTCUSD (bitcoin)

The EA can be used on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as long as parameters are adjusted according to the market’s volatility and structure.





1. Overview

The EA_OB_v10.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses order block analysis to enter positions on trend reversals, suitable for swing trading strategies. The parameters are divided into sections for clear configuration.

Section 1 – Analysis Settings

• InpTimeframe (PERIOD_H1)

Timeframe used to detect Order Blocks (OB)

• LookBack (400)

Number of candles to analyze for OB identification

• MinOBPips (10)

Minimum height (in pips) required to validate an OB

• Tftend (PERIOD_H1)

Enable for the overall trend (should be higher than InpTimeframe)

• Tradebytendance (false)

Enable or disable trade entries based on Tftend trend direction

• UseMACDFilter (true)

Use MACD filter to validate signals

• MacdTimeframe (PERIOD_CURRENT)

Timeframe used for MACD calculation

Section 2 – Graphic Settings

• BullishOBColor (clrGreen)

Display color for bullish Order Blocks

• BearishOBColor (clrRed)

Display color for bearish Order Blocks

Section 3 – Trading Parameters

Orders & Execution

• UseLimitOrders (false)

Use limit orders to enter within the OB

• OrderVolume (0.01)

Order volume in lots

• Slippage (5)

Maximum allowed slippage (in points)

• OrderDeviationPoints (10)

Price deviation to place limit order inside OB

Stop Loss / Take Profit

• StopLossPoints (50)

Stop Loss in points

• TakeProfitPoints (100)

Take Profit in points

• MaxSimultaneousTrades (3)

Maximum number of simultaneously open trades

• MagicNumber (123456)

Magic number to identify this strategy's orders

Trailing Stop

• UseTrailingStop (false)

Enable or disable trailing stop

• TrailingStartPips (15.0)

Minimum distance (in pips) before trailing starts

• TrailingStepPips (5.0)

Distance of trailing stop behind price

MACD Strategy

• enableMACDTrading (false)

Enable trading only via MACD signals

• TPMACD_Pips (150)

Take Profit for MACD trades (e.g., 150 = 15.0 pips)

• SLMACD_Pips (100)

Stop Loss for MACD trades (e.g., 100 = 10.0 pips)

• MAGICMACD (12345611)

Magic number to distinguish MACD trades

Risk Management

• UseRiskLimits (false)

Enable daily risk limit controls

• MaxLosingTradesPerDay (3)

Maximum number of losing trades per day

• MaxDailyLossPercent (5.0)

Maximum daily loss (% of account balance)

• MaxDailyProfitPercent (10.0)

Maximum daily profit (% of account balance)

Section 4 – Reset Parameter

• ResetAll (false)

Set to true to force a full reset of all parameters and data on next tic







