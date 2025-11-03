ObPaps

The algorithm scans historical price data on a defined timeframe to identify relevant Order Blocks, then automatically places orders (limit or market) when a bullish or bearish reversal opportunity is detected. It is particularly well-suited for swing trading strategies.


 Smart Order Block analysis across multiple timeframes

Trend filtering using a secondary timeframe

 Graphical display of OB zones directly on the chart for better clarity

Flexible configuration of entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, risk management, and more

 Built-in protection against excessive losses (daily or cumulative)

 Optimized example settings provided for XAUUSD (gold) and BTCUSD (bitcoin)

The EA can be used on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as long as parameters are adjusted according to the market’s volatility and structure.


1. Overview

The EA_OB_v10.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It uses order block analysis to enter positions on trend reversals, suitable for swing trading strategies. The parameters are divided into sections for clear configuration.

 Section 1 – Analysis Settings
InpTimeframe (PERIOD_H1)
 Timeframe used to detect Order Blocks (OB)
LookBack (400)
 Number of candles to analyze for OB identification
MinOBPips (10)
 Minimum height (in pips) required to validate an OB
Tftend (PERIOD_H1)
Enable for the overall trend (should be higher than InpTimeframe)
Tradebytendance (false)
 Enable or disable trade entries based on Tftend trend direction
UseMACDFilter (true)
 Use MACD filter to validate signals
MacdTimeframe (PERIOD_CURRENT)
 Timeframe used for MACD calculation

 Section 2 – Graphic Settings
BullishOBColor (clrGreen)
 Display color for bullish Order Blocks
BearishOBColor (clrRed)
 Display color for bearish Order Blocks

 Section 3 – Trading Parameters
Orders & Execution
UseLimitOrders (false)
 Use limit orders to enter within the OB
OrderVolume (0.01)
 Order volume in lots
Slippage (5)
 Maximum allowed slippage (in points)
OrderDeviationPoints (10)
 Price deviation to place limit order inside OB

 Stop Loss / Take Profit
StopLossPoints (50)
Stop Loss in points
TakeProfitPoints (100)
 Take Profit in points
MaxSimultaneousTrades (3)
 Maximum number of simultaneously open trades
MagicNumber (123456)
 Magic number to identify this strategy's orders

 Trailing Stop
UseTrailingStop (false)
 Enable or disable trailing stop
TrailingStartPips (15.0)
 Minimum distance (in pips) before trailing starts
TrailingStepPips (5.0)
 Distance of trailing stop behind price

MACD Strategy
enableMACDTrading (false)
 Enable trading only via MACD signals
TPMACD_Pips (150)
 Take Profit for MACD trades (e.g., 150 = 15.0 pips)
SLMACD_Pips (100)
 Stop Loss for MACD trades (e.g., 100 = 10.0 pips)
MAGICMACD (12345611)
 Magic number to distinguish MACD trades

 Risk Management
UseRiskLimits (false)
 Enable daily risk limit controls
MaxLosingTradesPerDay (3)
Maximum number of losing trades per day
MaxDailyLossPercent (5.0)
 Maximum daily loss (% of account balance)
MaxDailyProfitPercent (10.0)
Maximum daily profit (% of account balance)

 Section 4 – Reset Parameter
ResetAll (false)
 Set to true to force a full reset of all parameters and data on next tic




