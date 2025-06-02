MagiCandleEA

This expert advisor uses price action and time trading analysis. Use settings SL=1000, TP=3000 are suitable for the gold/xauusd market Timeframe H4 will only open 1 fixed lot position with a risk reward of 1:3 your account will grow safely. Does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, hedging or layering etc. The minimum capital to use it is $100 for lot 0.01 low spread/zero spread account type is better


Technical Specs:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4
  • Platform: MT4
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Account Type: Any

Special Offer:

  • Free lifetime updates with new features and optimizations.


