TakeEasyUP

📌 Product Name: TakeEasy Up EA (MT4 only)

💡 Overview
TakeEasy Up EA is an MT4 expert advisor optimized exclusively for USD/JPY.
It uses multi-timeframe alignment and momentum confirmation to issue pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop) in trend-aligned opportunities.
Designed for risk-conscious traders, it includes stop-loss, take-profit, trailing functions, and time-based auto-exit.

🚀 Features (Logic Not Disclosed)
- USD/JPY-focused trend and momentum strategy
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Trades only in clearly directional, high-probability moments
- Volatility and candlestick shape filters
- TP/SL and optional trailing take-profit
- Auto-close for losing trades held too long
- Auto shutdown if drawdown exceeds a safe limit

⚙ Recommended Setup
Pair: USD/JPY only
Timeframe: M5
Trading Time: Tokyo to early London (JST 9:00–17:00)
Broker: ECN with spread below 1.0 pips

🔧 Parameters
UseAutoLot: Enable/disable auto lot by balance risk
RiskPercent: Risk % if auto lot is enabled
LotSize: Fixed lot size (if auto lot disabled)
TakeProfitPips: Fixed TP in pips
UseDynamicTakeProfit: Enable trailing TP
StopLossPips: Stop loss width in pips
TrailingStartPips: Start trailing SL once profit exceeds this value
HoldSeconds: Auto-close losing trades after this time

⚠ Disclaimer
- This EA is for MetaTrader 4 only. Not compatible with MT5.
- This product does not guarantee future profits.
- Losses may occur based on market or broker conditions.
- No refunds after purchase (per MQL5 Market policy).
- Please test on a demo account before going live.

* Before using in live trading, we strongly recommend performing long-term backtesting (several months or more) or forward testing.  
This helps you understand the behavior of the EA under different volatility conditions.

